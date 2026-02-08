World Harmony Project Inc

Hosted by

World Harmony Project Inc

About this event

Tribal Burn: Sacred Shores

1700 Park St N

St. Petersburg, FL 33710, USA

General Admission
$30

Seats are first come first served. Doors open at 7:00pm. *Dinner purchase grants early entry!

Front Row
$50

First Row Seating! Chair guaranteed but come early to snag seats together.

Doors open at 7:00pm. *Dinner purchase grants early entry!

2nd Row Seat
$40

2nd Row seating! Chair guaranteed but come early to snag seats together.

Doors open at 7:00pm. *Dinner purchase grants early entry!

ZOOM Digital Option
$15

Watch the show live or after at your convenience with our Zoom option!

Meeting ID: 7272515241

Password: redflower

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