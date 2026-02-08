Tribal Burn: Sacred Shores

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About this event
Seats are first come first served. Doors open at 7:00pm. *Dinner purchase grants early entry!
First Row Seating! Chair guaranteed but come early to snag seats together.
Doors open at 7:00pm. *Dinner purchase grants early entry!
2nd Row seating! Chair guaranteed but come early to snag seats together.
Doors open at 7:00pm. *Dinner purchase grants early entry!
Watch the show live or after at your convenience with our Zoom option!
Meeting ID: 7272515241
Password: redflower
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