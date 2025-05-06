Tribal Green Summit & 25 Years of TSWAN - Registration

37500 SE North Bend Way

Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA

General Admission
$300

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Student
$100

Full access to the conference for students with access to standard amenities and activities. Must provide student id.

Elder
$100

Full access to the conference for elders with preferential seating and standard access to amenities and activities.

Daily Rate
$100

Access to the conference for one day.

Scholarship
free

Grants full access to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

TSWAN/Snoqualmie Tribe
free

Grants full access to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Speaker
free

Grants access to the conference for one day. (the day they are presenting.)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing