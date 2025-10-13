Silent Art Auction: Resident Artist Collection

Tribe Seminole Heights

Deep Thoughts
Deep Thoughts
$10

Starting bid

Medium (wide) A luminous mixed media piece on glass, accented with shimmer and reactive to black light.

Freedom Dysphoria
Freedom Dysphoria
$10

Starting bid

Extra Large - This piece is a framed mixed media piece that shifts in color depending on the lighting. It features black light-reactive elements that glow, creating a dynamic and luminous effect.

Sound of the moment-
Sound of the moment-
$10

Starting bid

Large – This classic mixed media painting features color-enhanced details and comes professionally framed. It transforms under black light, revealing a striking shift in tone and depth.

Rebirth
Rebirth
$350

Starting bid

Medium – This one-of-a-kind piece features genuine snakeskin and real 24k gold paint. It’s the final work in its collection, with no prints or reproductions ever made. Framed in a sleek gold floating frame, it stands as a true original. This artwork is priced with a $350 reserve (will not be sold for less).

Tiger Lily
Tiger Lily
$10

Starting bid

Medium (long) – This monochromatic mixed media piece features subtle liquid silver accents that catch the light beautifully. Under black light, it transforms, revealing hidden layers and dimension. A striking, modern work that plays with contrast and texture.

Under the Sea Collection (1)
Under the Sea Collection (1)
$10

Starting bid

Small - A mixed media piece of a clam holding a pearl. From the Under the Sea collection.

Under the Sea Collection (2)
Under the Sea Collection (2)
$10

Starting bid

Small - A mixed media piece featuring a bright, textured octopus. From the Under the Sea collection.

Under the Sea Collection (3)
Under the Sea Collection (3)
$10

Starting bid

Small - A mixed media piece of a whale in motion. Part of the Under the Sea collection.

Sun Collection (1)
Sun Collection (1)
$10

Starting bid

Small - A mixed media piece of a sun with a face. Subtle color and soft shapes give it a touch of whimsy. Part of the Sun collection.

Sun Collection (2)
Sun Collection (2)
$10

Starting bid

Small - A mixed media piece featuring the face of a woman. Part of the Sun collection.

Sun Collection (3)
Sun Collection (3)
$10

Starting bid

Small - A mixed media piece showing a half moon face with clouds on one side. Part of the Sun collection, with a soft, whimsical feel.

Abstract
Abstract
$10

Starting bid

Medium- A mixed media piece with layered textures and abstract shapes.

Under the Sea- Mermaid Reflections
Under the Sea- Mermaid Reflections
$10

Starting bid

Small - A mixed media piece featuring a mermaid on a rock, with waves and clouds in the distance. Part of the Under the Sea collection. Painted Mirror.

Fairy Glow
Fairy Glow
$10

Starting bid

Extra Large - This mixed media piece blends black light-reactive and glow-in-the-dark elements to create a radiant, otherworldly effect. Dreamy and luminous, it comes to life in low light. Featured at Spooky Stroll 2024.

