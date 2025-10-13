Silent Art Auction: Resident Artist Collection

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Medium (wide) A luminous mixed media piece on glass, accented with shimmer and reactive to black light.
Starting bid
Extra Large - This piece is a framed mixed media piece that shifts in color depending on the lighting. It features black light-reactive elements that glow, creating a dynamic and luminous effect.
Starting bid
Large – This classic mixed media painting features color-enhanced details and comes professionally framed. It transforms under black light, revealing a striking shift in tone and depth.
Starting bid
Medium – This one-of-a-kind piece features genuine snakeskin and real 24k gold paint. It’s the final work in its collection, with no prints or reproductions ever made. Framed in a sleek gold floating frame, it stands as a true original. This artwork is priced with a $350 reserve (will not be sold for less).
Starting bid
Medium (long) – This monochromatic mixed media piece features subtle liquid silver accents that catch the light beautifully. Under black light, it transforms, revealing hidden layers and dimension. A striking, modern work that plays with contrast and texture.
Starting bid
Small - A mixed media piece of a clam holding a pearl. From the Under the Sea collection.
Starting bid
Small - A mixed media piece featuring a bright, textured octopus. From the Under the Sea collection.
Starting bid
Small - A mixed media piece of a whale in motion. Part of the Under the Sea collection.
Starting bid
Small - A mixed media piece of a sun with a face. Subtle color and soft shapes give it a touch of whimsy. Part of the Sun collection.
Starting bid
Small - A mixed media piece featuring the face of a woman. Part of the Sun collection.
Starting bid
Small - A mixed media piece showing a half moon face with clouds on one side. Part of the Sun collection, with a soft, whimsical feel.
Starting bid
Medium- A mixed media piece with layered textures and abstract shapes.
Starting bid
Small - A mixed media piece featuring a mermaid on a rock, with waves and clouds in the distance. Part of the Under the Sea collection. Painted Mirror.
Starting bid
Extra Large - This mixed media piece blends black light-reactive and glow-in-the-dark elements to create a radiant, otherworldly effect. Dreamy and luminous, it comes to life in low light. Featured at Spooky Stroll 2024.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!