Back to School Baskets: Raffle benefiting TRIBE Seminole Heights

About this raffle
This basket contains savory spices, bold BBQ sauces, and handy grilling tools to fire up your next cookout. It even comes with a smooth bottle of bourbon so you can sip and relax while the grill does its thing.
This basket contains everything you need to make a great Bloody Mary with mixers, garnishes, and a full bottle of vodka. Perfect for weekend brunch or starting the party with friends.
This basket contains festive party gear, something comfy for lounging, fun poolside accessories, and a bottle of sangria. It is everything you need to kick back and enjoy summer with friends.
This basket contains colorful party essentials, playful rainbow flair, and a cozy blanket. A bottle of Bacardi tops it off so you can toast to love, joy, and celebration.
This basket contains rainbow flair, party vibes, and mini vodka bottles to keep the celebration going all night.
This basket contains margarita mix, a cocktail shaker, and festive décor along with taco-night staples. It has everything you need to kick off a colorful celebration.
This basket contains spa goodies, books, and wine —because girl, you deserve a break.
This basket contains Dolly-inspired baking fun with cake mixes, kitchen tools, and playful chef hats. A bottle of Absolut Peach vodka adds the perfect touch for baking, sipping, and celebrating in true Dolly style.
This basket contains everything a thirsty pirate needs — beads, booze, and treasure to keep your crew in high spirits.
This basket contains essentials for planting, relaxing, and enjoying the outdoors, finished off with vodka to toast your hard work.
This basket contains bath salts, a soft eye mask, and cozy socks, along with other relaxing extras. A bottle of wine makes it the perfect setup for a self-care night in.
This basket contains a cookie press, a sleek baking mat, and a cookie jar filled with charm, along with plenty of other tools to make baking fun. Perfect for family baking days or for the cookie lover in your life.
This basket contains crochet kits, paints, and colored pencils along with paint-your-own crafts. It is a colorful way to spend an afternoon making art.
This basket contains pumpkin spice favorites and festive table décor, along with a few playful surprises to make Thanksgiving extra fun.
This basket contains Easter décor, a festive apron, and fun little surprises the Bunny would approve of.
This basket contains festive décor, a Halloween book, and a few spooky extras to set the mood for the season.
From Clue to Scrabble to Kids Against Maturity, this basket is packed with games for the whole family. Add puzzles, a dartboard, and even a piñata, and game night just got epic.
This basket is filled with festive décor, holiday treats, and cozy touches that make it easy to celebrate, count down the days, and enjoy the magic of Christmas at home.
This basket contains Valentine socks, a heart-shaped jewelry box, and other sweet reminders that love is always in season.
This basket contains a coffee mug, a Keurig with K-cups, and a drawer to keep it all organized. A simple way to make mornings easier.
