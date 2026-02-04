Even $0 is acceptable.

Pay-What-You-Can means you choose what makes sense right now, and any amount above $0 helps make Restore U accessible to others.





OPERATION RESTORE: U is for anyone who is ready to become a stronger, sharper, more capable version of themselves — whatever that looks like for you.





Whether you're rebuilding after a hard season or simply hungry to grow, this is a place to learn, develop, and connect with others who refuse to stay stuck.





WHAT YOU'LL FIND HERE:





Practical Life Skills

The real-world stuff most schools never taught — how to manage money, build financial stability, understand credit, and make decisions that actually move your life forward.





Business & Entrepreneurship

Thinking about starting something? We cover the basics of building a business, finding your market, understanding your numbers, and taking the first real steps toward working for yourself.





AI Tools & Modern Learning

The world is changing fast. OPERATION RESTORE: U helps you understand and use AI tools so you're ahead of the curve — not left behind by it.





Leadership & Decision-Making

How you lead yourself determines everything else. These modules focus on discipline, accountability, decision-making under pressure, and building the kind of character that others want to follow.





Mindset & Resilience

Life will test you. These tools help you regulate stress, build healthy habits, stay clear under pressure, and keep moving when it gets hard. This isn't therapy — it's practical training for real life.





Community & Connection

Every module comes with access to the TRiBe Hope community — real people on the same road, doing the same work, and willing to share what they've learned.





AND MUCH MORE

New topics are added regularly based on what our community needs most. If it makes you more capable, more grounded, and more effective in your life — it belongs here.





OPERATION RESTORE: U runs on a Pay What You Can model. Even $0 is acceptable. Your membership also helps make this platform accessible to others who can't afford it. Tax-deductible contributions from those who are able help keep the doors open for everyone.





No one is turned away due to finances.





This is your seat at the table. Come learn. Come grow. Come become who you were built to be.