About the memberships
Renews monthly
Even $0 is acceptable.
Pay-What-You-Can means you choose what makes sense right now, and any amount above $0 helps make Restore U accessible to others.
OPERATION RESTORE: U is for anyone who is ready to become a stronger, sharper, more capable version of themselves — whatever that looks like for you.
Whether you're rebuilding after a hard season or simply hungry to grow, this is a place to learn, develop, and connect with others who refuse to stay stuck.
WHAT YOU'LL FIND HERE:
Practical Life Skills
The real-world stuff most schools never taught — how to manage money, build financial stability, understand credit, and make decisions that actually move your life forward.
Business & Entrepreneurship
Thinking about starting something? We cover the basics of building a business, finding your market, understanding your numbers, and taking the first real steps toward working for yourself.
AI Tools & Modern Learning
The world is changing fast. OPERATION RESTORE: U helps you understand and use AI tools so you're ahead of the curve — not left behind by it.
Leadership & Decision-Making
How you lead yourself determines everything else. These modules focus on discipline, accountability, decision-making under pressure, and building the kind of character that others want to follow.
Mindset & Resilience
Life will test you. These tools help you regulate stress, build healthy habits, stay clear under pressure, and keep moving when it gets hard. This isn't therapy — it's practical training for real life.
Community & Connection
Every module comes with access to the TRiBe Hope community — real people on the same road, doing the same work, and willing to share what they've learned.
AND MUCH MORE
New topics are added regularly based on what our community needs most. If it makes you more capable, more grounded, and more effective in your life — it belongs here.
OPERATION RESTORE: U runs on a Pay What You Can model. Even $0 is acceptable. Your membership also helps make this platform accessible to others who can't afford it. Tax-deductible contributions from those who are able help keep the doors open for everyone.
No one is turned away due to finances.
This is your seat at the table. Come learn. Come grow. Come become who you were built to be.
Renews monthly
The OPERATION RESTORE: U — Mission Partner option is a $50/month tax-deductible sustaining donation that supports the TRiBe Hope mission while providing full access to OPERATION RESTORE: U as a donor perk.
Mission Partners help sustain the TRiBe Hope platform, fund the creation of new courses and live trainings, and make Pay-What-You-Can access possible for others who are ready to grow but may not be able to contribute financially.
This role is for individuals who believe in the mission of building strong, grounded, purpose-driven lives — and who want their participation to also help someone else take their next step.
Mission Partner Access Includes:
Full access to OPERATION RESTORE: U, including:
— All current and future on-demand courses
— New topic series as they are released
— Live trainings and events hosted through TRiBe Hope
Participation in the TRiBe Hope community for learning, discussion, and accountability
Continued development of peer-led, non-clinical life skills and purpose-focused resources
OPERATION RESTORE: U is a skills and growth track open to everyone. Survivors-focused content is available separately through OPERATION RESTORE: SURVIVORS. Veterans and first responder content is available through OPERATION RESTORE: HEROES. Neither is included in this membership.
An automatic tax-deductible receipt is generated for each monthly donation.
Important Notes:
— Peer-led and educational — not therapy, counseling, or medical treatment
— Not a crisis or emergency service
— Participants may remain mostly anonymous
— We are non-mandatory reporters
If you are in immediate danger, please contact emergency services or call/text 988 for immediate support.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!