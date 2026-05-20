TRIBE U Pre Order Merch Shop

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Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in each Tribe's colorway and the TRIBE U colorway as well!
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in each Tribe's colorway and the TRIBE U colorway as well! This is not embroidered.
Available in 3 colors. Larger sizes available for additional $4
Available in 3 colors and multiple connections. Larger sizes available for additional $4
Available in 3 colors
For the baby sister, cousins, baby BGT.
Wrap your morning ritual in school-spirit warmth with this ceramic accent mug. Bold, contrasting colors make the vintage-inspired “Oh to be a Tribe Mama” illustration pop—cheer megaphones, pom-poms, and a proud mascot cluster together for an earnest, hometown vibe. The colored interior and handle give every sip a little celebratory edge, whether it’s coffee before the big game or a quiet cup while sorting game-day plans. Durable and glossy, this mug feels familiar in hand and stands up to daily use, keeping that team energy alive through rinse and repeat.
Product features
- Microwave-safe ceramic for reheating drinks
- Dishwasher-safe glossy finish for easy cleaning
- Available in 11oz and 15oz sizes with colored interior/handle options
- Vibrant, long-lasting print with eye-catching color contrast
- Lead- and BPA-free, C-shaped handle for comfortable grip
Care instructions
- Clean in dishwasher or wash by hand with warm water and dish soap
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