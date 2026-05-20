TRIBE U Pre Order Merch Shop

Wrap your morning ritual in school-spirit warmth with this ceramic accent mug. Bold, contrasting colors make the vintage-inspired “Oh to be a Tribe Mama” illustration pop—cheer megaphones, pom-poms, and a proud mascot cluster together for an earnest, hometown vibe. The colored interior and handle give every sip a little celebratory edge, whether it’s coffee before the big game or a quiet cup while sorting game-day plans. Durable and glossy, this mug feels familiar in hand and stands up to daily use, keeping that team energy alive through rinse and repeat.



Product features

- Microwave-safe ceramic for reheating drinks

- Dishwasher-safe glossy finish for easy cleaning

- Available in 11oz and 15oz sizes with colored interior/handle options

- Vibrant, long-lasting print with eye-catching color contrast

- Lead- and BPA-free, C-shaped handle for comfortable grip



Care instructions

- Clean in dishwasher or wash by hand with warm water and dish soap