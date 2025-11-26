Tribute Journal Opportunities- Giving A Smile Gala

Make a bold statement with the most prominent digital placement in the Gala Program Book.

Exclusive full-page digital ad featured on the Inside Front Cover (or Inside Back Cover — pending availability)

Guaranteed to be seen first as guests open the program

Elevates brand visibility and recognition among a distinguished audience

Digital Specs: 1080 × 1920 px (vertical) | 9:16 ratio | HD resolution

Includes premium sponsor recognition within the program

This elite placement pairs maximum visibility with meaningful impact — helping deliver free, comprehensive dental care to underserved youth across Los Angeles County.