Tribute Journal Opportunities- Giving A Smile Gala

Inside Cover Premium Digital Placement — Exclusive item
Inside Cover Premium Digital Placement — Exclusive
$10,000

Make a bold statement with the most prominent digital placement in the Gala Program Book.

  • Exclusive full-page digital ad featured on the Inside Front Cover (or Inside Back Cover — pending availability)
  • Guaranteed to be seen first as guests open the program
  • Elevates brand visibility and recognition among a distinguished audience
  • Digital Specs: 1080 × 1920 px (vertical) | 9:16 ratio | HD resolution
  • Includes premium sponsor recognition within the program

This elite placement pairs maximum visibility with meaningful impact — helping deliver free, comprehensive dental care to underserved youth across Los Angeles County.

Full-Page Tribute item
Full-Page Tribute
$1,000

Showcase your message with maximum visibility.

  • One (1) full-page ad in the digital Gala Program Book
  • Premium placement within the tribute section
  • Ideal for businesses, organizations, and families wishing to make an impactful statement of support
  • Size: 1080 × 1920 px (vertical, HD)
    Ratio: 9:16
Half-Page Tribute item
Half-Page Tribute
$500

A meaningful way to honor an honoree or spotlight your brand.

  • One (1) half-page ad in the digital Gala Program Book
  • Excellent for congratulatory messages or professional recognition
  • Size: 1080 × 960 px
    Ratio: 9:8
Quarter-Page Tribute item
Quarter-Page Tribute
$250

Thoughtful and accessible recognition.

  • One (1) quarter-page ad in the digital Gala Program Book
  • Perfect for individual supporters, families, or short congratulatory notes
  • Size: 540 × 960 px
    Ratio: 9:16 (vertical)
    Or, if you prefer horizontal: 960 × 540 px

