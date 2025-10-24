Tribute to Theophilus d’Estrella Led by Vicki Campos-Hamilton

BIO:

Vicki Campos-Hamilton, also known as Vickers, received a BA degree in Deaf Studies with an emphasis on Human Services from California State University, Northridge. After working in human services for the deaf in New York City, she earned an MA degree in Deaf Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. For several years, she taught Deaf students in pre-school, middle school and high school. Vickers is a self-taught artist and a small business owner of Vicki Campos Art on Etsy. She enjoyed illustrating the fascinating life of Theophilus Hope d’Estrella. She felt a strong kinship with Theophilus as she believes they have three important things in common: Both were born in California; both are Chicanx; and both queer. She asserts that Deaf children everywhere should learn about Theophilus’ life — a crucial piece of Deaf history.