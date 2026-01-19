Tricky Tray 2026

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About this event
Admission is free. Tickets are ONE eleven-ticket stub for $6/each (11 chances to win). Stop by the Ticket Table to get your Free Ticket if you are a current PTA Member!
Bulk tickets and save, get FOUR eleven-ticket sheets for $20!
Pre-order your Medium (14") Cheese Pizza! Pickup at the door, doors open at 5:00.
Pre- order your Medium (14") Pepperoni Pizza! Pickup at the door, doors open at 5:00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!