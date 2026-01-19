Ocean Lakes Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Ocean Lakes Elementary PTA

About this event

Tricky Tray 2026

885 Schumann Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23454, USA

Ticket Stub
$6

Admission is free. Tickets are ONE eleven-ticket stub for $6/each (11 chances to win). Stop by the Ticket Table to get your Free Ticket if you are a current PTA Member!

Ticket Stub Bulk
$20

Bulk tickets and save, get FOUR eleven-ticket sheets for $20!

Cheese Pizza
$12

Pre-order your Medium (14") Cheese Pizza! Pickup at the door, doors open at 5:00.

Pepperoni Pizza
$13

Pre- order your Medium (14") Pepperoni Pizza! Pickup at the door, doors open at 5:00.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!