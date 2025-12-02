Tricky Tray Donations

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About this event
Not sure what you'd like to donate towards? A cash donation helps us purchase items for remaining baskets. Any denomination is welcome! THANK YOU!!!!
Donate funds to purchase scratch-offs for this event ($1 increments)
Donate funds for us to purchase a smoothie king gift card for this event ($5 increments)
Donate funds for us to purchase a Dunkin' gift card for this event ($5 increments)
Donate funds for us to purchase a Chipolte gift card for this event ($10 increments)
Donate towards a gift card to Habit Burger.
Donate towards a gift card to TJ Maxx.
Donate towards a gift card to Amazon.
Donate towards a gift card to Wawa.
Donate towards a gift card to Uber.
Donate towards a gift card to Door Dash.
Donate towards a gift card to Habit Burger.
Donate towards a gift card to Panera.
Donate towards a gift card to Shoprite.
Donate towards a gift card to Ulta.
Donate towards a gift card to QickChek.
Donate toward items in a sports fanatic basket.
Donate towards a gift card to Crumbl Cookie.
Donate towards items in our Tea for Two basket such as an electric tea kettle.
Donate towards items for our Beauty Basket
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!