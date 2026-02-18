Triggers High Performance Coaching

This program is designed to enhance skill development for individuals new to cricket as well as those players participating at league levels.. Each session targets specific technical issues and immediate developmental needs through structured activities such as net practice and targeted drills. The coaching is appropriate for participants of all abilities, from beginners to more experienced players, and is delivered by qualified local coaches.

• One-on-one coaching: $60 per hour (minimum registration of 5 sessions)

• Weekly once or twice sessions available

• Suitable for ages 9–15