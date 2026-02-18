Triggers High Performance Coaching

About the memberships
No expiration
This program is designed to enhance skill development for individuals new to cricket as well as those players participating at league levels.. Each session targets specific technical issues and immediate developmental needs through structured activities such as net practice and targeted drills. The coaching is appropriate for participants of all abilities, from beginners to more experienced players, and is delivered by qualified local coaches.
• One-on-one coaching: $60 per hour (minimum registration of 5 sessions)
• Weekly once or twice sessions available
• Suitable for ages 9–15
No expiration
This program is structured to facilitate skill development, foster team skills, cater for players participating at league levels. The curriculum emphasizes the enhancement of cricket skills and the rectification of technical errors through net sessions and targeted drills, addressing specific needs in group or individual contexts. Instructional methods are tailored to common challenges and are appropriate for players of all skill levels, from novices to those with greater experience. Sessions are delivered by certified local coaches.
• 4:1 coaching: $20 for 90 minutes — 10 sessions, conducted twice weekly.
• Weekly once or twice sessions available
• Age Group: 9 to 15 years.
No expiration
This program helps athletes advance their careers and boosts performance through tailored plans. It covers physical conditioning, nutrition, mental resilience, game simulations, data review, and strength modules. Personalized coaching and team discussions support skill development, while progress is tracked during competitions.
• ICC Certified and internationally accredited, the sessions include specialized conditioning.
• Training mixes individual and small group formats (6–10 participants)
• 8 monthly three-hour sessions ($240) held twice a week.
• For athletes aged 11–17.
No expiration
This program helps athletes advance their careers and boosts performance through tailored plans. It covers physical conditioning, nutrition, mental resilience, game simulations, data review, and strength modules. Personalized coaching and team discussions support skill development, while progress is tracked during competitions.
• ICC Certified and internationally accredited, the sessions include specialized conditioning.
• Training mixes individual and small group formats (6–10 participants)
• 12 monthly three-hour sessions ($340) held thrice a week. 3 Sessions per week.
• For athletes aged 11–17.
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