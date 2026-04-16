Housing Services Mid Michigan

Hosted by

Housing Services Mid Michigan

About this event

Trick or Trot 5K

3245 E Clinton Trail

Charlotte, MI 48813, USA

Adult Tickets
$40

Join our 5K Trick or Trot fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness in our community. Walk, run, or trot in costume while helping provide food, shelter, and hope to those in need.

Youth Tickets
$25

Join our 5K Trick or Trot fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness in our community. Walk, run, or trot in costume while helping provide food, shelter, and hope to those in need.

Young Child (3 and Under)
Free

Join our 5K Trick or Trot fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness in our community. Walk, run, or trot in costume while helping provide food, shelter, and hope to those in need.

Add a donation for Housing Services Mid Michigan

$

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