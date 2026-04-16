Trick or Trot 5K

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Join our 5K Trick or Trot fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness in our community. Walk, run, or trot in costume while helping provide food, shelter, and hope to those in need.
Join our 5K Trick or Trot fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness in our community. Walk, run, or trot in costume while helping provide food, shelter, and hope to those in need.
Join our 5K Trick or Trot fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness in our community. Walk, run, or trot in costume while helping provide food, shelter, and hope to those in need.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!