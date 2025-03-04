Trillium Summer Camps 2025

June 30th - July 3rd

*NO CAMP JULY 4TH

9am - 2pm @ Trillium Academy

Open to 7th - 12th grade students

Max 4 Students

Beginner level wheel throwing and slab building. Students will learn the basics of throwing pots on the wheel through demonstration and hands-on experience. Students have the option to also play with slab building using the slab roller and cutting tools. At the end of the week, they will have the opportunity to bisque fire their pieces. Please send your students in clothes and shoes that they would not mind getting clay on. There is an added $50 fee for materials. Fee is already included in admission rate.

