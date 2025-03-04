Trillium Summer Camps 2025

June 30th - July 3rd
*NO CAMP JULY 4TH
9am - 2pm @ Trillium Academy
Open to 7th - 12th grade students
Max 4 Students
Beginner level wheel throwing and slab building. Students will learn the basics of throwing pots on the wheel through demonstration and hands-on experience. Students have the option to also play with slab building using the slab roller and cutting tools. At the end of the week, they will have the opportunity to bisque fire their pieces. Please send your students in clothes and shoes that they would not mind getting clay on. There is an added $50 fee for materials. Fee is already included in admission rate.
*NO CLASS JULY 4TH
June 30th - July 3rd
*NO CAMP JULY 4TH
9am - 2pm @ Trillium Academy
4th - 12th Grade
Max 7 Students
Join us for an epic summer camp experience like no other! This video game-themed camp is all about fun, teamwork, and friendly competition. Campers will play popular games like Mario Kart and Mario Party, participate in exciting tournaments, and connect with peers through social and team-based video games. Whether you’re a gaming pro or just looking for summer fun, this camp is the perfect place to build friendships while leveling up your skills. Don’t miss out—reserve your spot today!
July 7th - July 11th
9am - 2pm @ Trillium Academy
4th - 12th Grade
Max 14 Students
Enjoy a gaming camp that’s perfect for all kinds of players! Split your time between thrilling video games and a wide selection of board games, card games, tabletop games, and trading card games (TCG). This camp offers the best of both worlds, combining the excitement of video gaming with the strategy and camaraderie of tabletop play. Whether you love exploring digital adventures or diving into classic and modern tabletop games, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this week of gaming fun and new friendships!
July 14th - July 18th
9am - 2pm
(This is a day adventure travelling camp but will have pickup and drop off at Trillium Academy)
4th - 12th Grade
Max 12 Students
Enjoy a week full of exciting social games and adventures! Campers will enjoy a unique mix of field trips to activities like bowling and an escape room, all designed to build teamwork and create unforgettable memories. Each day starts with a journey on public transit to our destination, followed by an afternoon of gaming back at school, featuring video games, board games, and card games. This camp is perfect for kids who love to explore, connect, and have fun.
*There is a $50 fee for this camp which has been added to the total.
July 21st - 25th
9am - 4pm
(This is a travelling camp but will have pickup and drop off at Trillium Academy)
7th - 12th Grade
Max 7 Students
Get ready to explore the great outdoors with Geo Jules! Campers will have the chance to venture into nature, discover new trails, and enjoy the beauty of the wilderness. It’s the perfect way to get active, learn about the environment, and make unforgettable memories with friends! Pack your energy and curiosity – the adventure awaits!
*This camp is looking for a parent volunteer to help drive kids and participate on the daily hikes. Please email [email protected] if interested.
June 30th - July 3rd
2:00pm - 4:00pm
All Grades
Max 7 Students
Our Extended Care program is the perfect way to keep the fun going after the regular camp day ends! Students can enjoy a relaxed and creative atmosphere with activities like coloring, watching movies, and simply hanging out with friends. It's a chance to unwind, have fun, and make even more memories at camp!
July 7th - July 11th
Extended Care
2:00pm - 4:00pm
All Grades
Max 7 Students
Our Extended Care program is the perfect way to keep the fun going after the regular camp day ends! Students can enjoy a relaxed and creative atmosphere with activities like coloring, watching movies, and simply hanging out with friends. It's a chance to unwind, have fun, and make even more memories at camp!
July 14th - July 18th
Extended Care
2:00pm - 4:00pm
All Grades
Max 7 Students
Our Extended Care program is the perfect way to keep the fun going after the regular camp day ends! Students can enjoy a relaxed and creative atmosphere with activities like coloring, watching movies, and simply hanging out with friends. It's a chance to unwind, have fun, and make even more memories at camp!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing