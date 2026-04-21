Trilogy Serves Building a Book Bridge Auction

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Starting bid
12 wash codes for Sasquatch Car Wash on 410 in Bonney Lake. Use whenever your vehicle needs a little extra sparkle.
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Four hours of handyman services from Trilogy resident Dave Peace — minor plumbing, appliance fixes, carpentry, and home maintenance tasks.
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Professional furnace optimization by a retired Bryant Regional Service Manager, including blower cleaning, gas valve calibration, airflow calculation, and system performance adjustments. Replacement parts not included.
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$120 gift certificate to Spotted Dog Pet Grooming 2 in Bonney Lake for professional dog grooming services.
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Professional gutter cleaning for a single-story Trilogy at Tehaleh home by Overlake Cleaning. Keeps gutters clear and drainage systems functioning properly.
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Detailed attic and crawl space inspection by Datum Inspection Services checking for moisture, ventilation, insulation, and structural concerns. Written summary report included.
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Comprehensive visual inspection of key home systems including roof, exterior, attic, crawl space, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical by Datum Inspection Services. Written report included.
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30-minute professional photo session for families, children, or pets with online gallery and 10 edited digital images. May take place in studio or outdoors.
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Professional interior and exterior window cleaning for a single-story Trilogy at Tehaleh home by Overlake Cleaning.
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Gift certificate toward skincare services at Serenity Skincare Lounge in Tehaleh, including a cosmetic bag and skincare samples.
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Private pickleball lesson with Jason Cook, Head of Instruction at Rally Pickleball in Auburn and PPR-certified instructor with 30× champion credentials.
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Two 1.5-hour pool instruction sessions with Trilogy Cue Sports founder Ron Corbin, followed by the opportunity to play with him during a Cue Sports league night.
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Five-hour hands-on pie baking class for up to three people with instructor Janice Hernia using techniques from pie expert Kate McDermott. Includes ingredients, light lunch, and the pie you make to take home.
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One-hour private drum lesson with professional drummer Craig McRae, a Seattle-area performer and former member of the Seattle Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline. Participants must be at least 7 years old. Expires May 16, 2027.
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Two-hour casting lesson at Discovery Park followed by a half-day guided fly-fishing trip on the Green River with all equipment and lunch provided. Washington fishing license required for participants over 15.
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Private golf lesson with PGA Professional Sara Griffin of Griffin Golf, who has more than 30 years of coaching experience with players from beginners to PGA Tour professionals.
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Hands-on class with ice cream expert Bob Cutler making five flavors of ice cream with unlimited sampling, recipes, and take-home ice cream. Class date: May 27, 2026.
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90-minute pickleball clinic with Trilogy resident and Level II Certified Pickleball Teaching Professional Gordon Hosmer. Personalized instruction focusing on technique, strategy, and smarter doubles play.
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One-week stay at Worldmark Coral Baja Resort in San José del Cabo, Oct 17–24, 2026. Spacious 2-bedroom condo accommodating up to six guests, nestled along the Sea of Cortez.
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Three-night stay at Point Wilson Lighthouse inside Fort Worden State Park in the historic Coast Guard Chief's House (sleeps 8), overlooking the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound.
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Two-night stay at a family beach house in Ocean Shores with ocean views and easy beach access. Sleeps six — three king bedrooms, full kitchen, Wi-Fi, satellite TV, and garage playroom.
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100,000 Alaska Airlines miles for you and a companion — fly to your bucket-list destination, weekend escape, or anywhere Alaska Airlines takes you.
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In-home wine tasting for 6–8 guests featuring six reserve wines from Sonoma County's historic Foppiano Vineyards, guided by Brand Ambassador Gayle Steinbroner and paired with charcuterie. Guests must be 21+.
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Guided wine tasting for up to eight guests hosted by Trilogy resident and Sigillo Cellars founder Steve Bailey. You choose the region and Steve curates the wines and charcuterie pairings. Expires December 30, 2026.
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Full year of Barrel Master membership at Seven Summits Lodge — one complimentary ticket to each monthly wine tasting, discounts on wine events, preferred bottle pricing, and early access to new wine event announcements.
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Restaurant-quality multi-course dinner for four in your home prepared and served by Chef Les Davis, featuring seasonal menu selections and elegant presentation.
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Four-course private dinner for 8 guests in your home prepared by Chef Scott Callen and Cece Callen, with the menu designed in collaboration with the winning bidder.
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Three-course private dinner for four in your Trilogy home prepared and served by Seven Summits Lodge Lifestyle Manager Daisy Willis, including menu planning, shopping, cooking, and clean-up.
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Guided authentic three-course Thai meal preparation for you and your guests with Ronda Ish, who grew up in Thailand, followed by sitting down to enjoy the feast together. May take place at your home or Ronda and Ted's Trilogy home.
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90-minute live backyard concert featuring Trilogy favorites Paul Luczak and Tim Carpenter performing folk, rock, and popular sing-along favorites with guitar, harmonica, and mandolin.
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Private art party for 4–5 children ages 8–12 featuring a beginner-friendly acrylic paint pouring lesson where each child creates a ceramic tile artwork to take home. Experience may be customized with additional themes and activities.
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Special visit to an East Pierce Fire & Rescue station including a tour, meeting firefighters, and a memorable ride in a real fire engine. Designed for parents and children — children must be able to ride using a standard seatbelt.
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Creative 2–3 hour fluid art class in Cindy Crane's Trilogy home studio where participants learn acrylic paint pouring techniques and create both a ceramic tile and canvas artwork. All materials included along with wine and light snacks.
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Three-hour private cruise for up to six people aboard a 47-foot motor yacht departing from Tyee Marina in Tacoma, cruising Commencement Bay past Brown's Point Lighthouse and surrounding waters.
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Day sailing on Commencement Bay aboard Tony and Sue Cowden's 33-foot Beneteau sailboat departing from Hylebos Marina in Tacoma.
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Two premium seats in Section 11, Row 2 at T-Mobile Park on Friday, July 31 — Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins. Includes All-Star Club access with all-inclusive buffet, private club access with cash bar, and a parking pass. Digital tickets transferred to winner.
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Two premium Club Level seats (Section 211 Row A) for the Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City match at Lumen Field on September 9 at 7:30 PM, including access to the Delta Sky360 Club.
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Private 90-minute backyard concert with musician Paul Luczak performing folk classics, rock favorites, and popular sing-along songs with guitar and harmonica. Date arranged directly with the performer.
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Two rounds of golf with cart at Auburn Golf Course, a scenic course along the Green River with tree-lined fairways and water hazards. Valid anytime weekdays and after 11:00 AM on weekends with no expiration date.
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Two 10-punch passes for open play and court time at Rally Pickleball Club in Auburn, plus a high-quality Group pickleball paddle and gear bag.
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Two tickets to the Broadway musical Hairspray at Tacoma Musical Playhouse for the July 25, 2026 matinee. Tickets may be exchanged for any performance between July 10 and August 2, 2026 with assistance from the donor.
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VIP seating for four at trivia night at Post & Pour in Tehaleh, including two flatbreads and a bottle of wine while your team competes for trivia bragging rights.
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