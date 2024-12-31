Trinidad Railroad Museum Store

A propulsive and panoramic history of one of the most dramatic stories never told—the greatest railroad war of all time, fought by the daring leaders of the Santa Fe and the Rio Grande to seize, control, and create the American West.
Includes details about the competition between the railroads to claim the Raton Pass!
Magnet - Hotel Castenada, Las Vegas, NM
$5.50
3.5" X 2.5" Magnet featuring Hotel Castaneda, Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Postcard - Hotel Castenada, Las Vegas, NM
$1.50
5.5" x 3.5" Postcard featuring Hotel Castaneda, Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Sticker - Hotel Castenada, Las Vegas, NM
$4
5.5" x 3.5" Sticker featuring Hotel Castaneda, Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Magnet - Santa Fe Postcard Ad
$5.50
3.5" x 2.5" Magnet featuring Santa Fe Fred Harvey Postcard Advertisement
Postcard - Santa Fe Postcard Ad
$1.50
5.5" x 3.5" Postcard featuring Santa Fe Fred Harvey Postcard Advertisement
Sticker - Santa Fe Postcard Ad
$4
5.5" x 3.5" Sticker featuring Santa Fe Fred Harvey Postcard Advertisement
Magnet - Map of Fred Harvey Hotels
$5.50
3.5" x 2.5" Magnet featuring Map of Fred Harvey Hotels
Postcard - Map of Fred Harvey Hotels
$1.50
5.5" x 3.5" Postcard featuring Map of Fred Harvey Hotels
Sticker - Map of Fred Harvey Hotels
$4
5.5" x 3.5" Sticker featuring Map of Fred Harvey Hotels
John Deere Kids Mega Machines Activity Book
$8.99
Big fun calls for big machines—just like the ones in this activity book! Enjoy over 100 action-packed activities and puzzles in one book, featuring favorite John Deere machines like the tractor, dump truck, and bulldozer! Lead the loader through the maze, help the excavator make its way through a busy construction site, or spot items out of place that doesn't belong on the busy farm.
Through construction clutter, funny farms, material mix-ups, farm harvests, and the big dig, children will love following their favorite vehicles. Down the roads, through town, around the farm, and on the job sites, the combine, excavator, and monster trucks are ready for adventures and completing fun activities as they go.
Smithsonian Kids Trains
$8.99
Learn all about trains and railways with Smithsonian Kids first discovery books! Touch, read, and discover facts about trains designed for curious little readers. Embossed textures and bright, detailed photographs from Smithsonian are sure to engage, entertain, and educate your curious Preschooler or Kindergartner.
Special embossed textures help engage in both verbal and tactile learning skills. Little ones will love learning all about the history of trains, and the models used today, and see what the inside of passenger train cars look like. A must for your little train enthusiast!
Smithsonian Kids books feature engaging educational content for little learners that reflect the integrity of the Smithsonian.
Things That Go
$17.99
See it! Spell it! Say it! Hear it! Kids love noisy things on the go -- like planes, trains, trucks, and rockets! Slide the switch to hear the words and how they're spelled, then switch it to hear the sounds the vehicles make. Every busy scene is full of different kinds of vehicles in the same family -- like dump trucks, fire trucks, and ice-cream trucks!
Perfect interactive book for curious toddlers and preschoolers. Boys and girls will love listening and learning and laughing! Check out the entire sound book series from cottage door press! Learn about different kinds of vehicles, listen to the sounds they make, and practice spelling in this interactive, lively vehicle sound book!
Thomas & Friends, Hello Thomas! Finger Puppet Board Book
$7.99
PEEP! PEEP! Meet Thomas, the number one engine on the Island of Sodor! Thomas and his friends are hard-working engines who work together to get the job done. But they also love to have fun and are always ready to explore someplace new! Your little one will love wiggling the sweet plush Thomas finger puppet as they follow along on Thomas’ adventures. For fans of Thomas the Tank Engine, the hit show All Engines Go!, or any little train lover!
* The adorable built-in finger-puppet encourages interactive finger play, which helps develop little muscles and build finger strength, improving coordination and fine motor skills.
* Soft plush and a rhyming story combine to provide both tactile and verbal learning opportunities to babies and toddlers.
Amazing Railroads
$24.95
ide the rails of six wonders of engineering while reading the STEM-focused Amazing Railroads. Each chapter presents easily digested information on what makes one of the world's greatest airports unique, with details on its history, special features, and significance. Bolstered by lively layouts with captivating photos, readers will experience each design marvel first-hand. Amazing Railroads is capped with a colorful map, exciting facts, and a numbers-focused infographic, with learning further enhanced by a glossary, reading suggestions, and a thorough index.
Map Symbols and Scales
$12.99
In the age of GPS and navigation services, kids have less exposure to traditional maps. This series breaks down different types of maps, how to read them, and how to understand them. Built for the youngest learners, each title highlights how to use maps in daily life as well as use on special, specific occasions. Labeled infographics highlight various parts of the maps for increased understanding. A Did You Know section tests comprehension. This series is perfect for young explorers. Additional features include a table of contents, a phonetic glossary, an index, and sources for further research.
101 Things That Go
$14.99
Start your engines and find 101 cars, trains, and planes in this bustling board book!
Can you spot the school bus in town? Where is the dump truck on the construction site? Do you see the rocket blasting off in the sky? Search for over one hundred things that go in this jam-packed book. Bonus activities help young readers identify colors, practice counting, recognize different vehicles, and more!
Build the Train By Philip Steele
$19.99
Ride the rails with Build the Train, and construct a 2-foot-long rolling train model.
Get ready to ride to the rails with the newest title in the best-selling Build the… series: Build the Train! This interactive guide features trains from around the globe and comes with a tuck box containing pre-cut pieces to build a beautifully artworked 19th-century steam train with moving wheels. Learn all about trains, their history and engineering-from steam to high-speed-including how each different type of engine works and the variety of trains that exist around the world. Discover how steam engines work, the difference between electric and diesel, and how different countries are creating trains with higher speeds and increased capacities. This wonderful book captures the romance of trains and combines it with interesting information on the nuts and bolts behind train travel.
Cars, Trucks, Trains, and Planes Pre-K Workbook By Celeste M
$12.95
Start your engines and get ready for preschool and kindergarten with the fun and informative activities and worksheets in this educational workbook filled with construction vehicles, cars, boats, planes, trains, and more.
Kids from ages 3 to 5 will learn letter and number tracing, shape recognition, counting, sight word practice, and much, much more while having a blast doodling and coloring excavators, dump trucks, tractor trailers, race cars, jet planes, and bullet trains. Plus, by filling out these activity pages and worksheets, your child will practice motor function skills on top of learning the alphabet, counting to 20, and more. After completing the exercises in this activity book, your child will be that much more prepared for the next grade level, having practiced the most important kindergarten readiness skills.
Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Choo Choo Express Lift-The-Fl
$5.99
Lift the flaps, solve the mazes, spot the differences, and enjoy more than 25 stickers as you join Mickey and his friends on an adventure to find some cool Clubhouse fun!
All aboard for an exciting lift-the-flap, sticker-and-activity adventure with Mickey and Friends! It’s a super hot day and the gang wants to bring Professor Von Drake’s amazing non-melting snow back to the Clubhouse. With Choo Choo’s help and a couple of handy Mousketools, they’ll be set for some cool clubhouse fun!
I Dream of Trains By Angela Johnson
$19.99
The poignant words of two-time Coretta Scott King Award–winning author Angela Johnson and striking images from fine artist Loren Long join forces in this heartbreaking yet uplifting picture book about a boy, his love for trains, and his adulation of one legendary engineer.
Papa says
it’s the sound of leaving
that speaks to my soul...
A young black boy toils all day long on a cotton field where his one escape is watching the trains go by on the nearby tracks and imagining they’re carrying him somewhere far away—maybe with Casey Jones at the helm. But when the boy loses his hero, will he lose his dream, too?
Illustrated Directory of North American Locomotives By Peppe
$24.99
More than 250 classic American locomotives.
"Let the country but make the railroads, and the railroads will make the country." — Edward Pease
During the mid-1800s, American railroads became the lifeblood of new communities in the West and brought new ways of life and means of commerce to rural communities. Railroads became the shining thread that tied together the tapestry of American life into a land of plenty. The Illustrated Dictionary of North American Locomotives explores the story of railroads and their motive power. Giant beasts of iron and steel once roamed the land. Their descendants still race across the country.
It's Fun To Draw Cars, Planes, and Trains
$5.99
Learn to draw all kinds of cars from throughout the ages, from the classic Beetle to the flame-covered hot rod and speedy NASCAR racer! Fly through the skies with your very own Learjet or Spitfire aircraft! Or ride the rails on a steam locomotive or electric train. This is your guide to creating your own transportation, whichever you prefer. Within these pages, kids can learn to draw:
An aerobatic plane
A Pitts Special
A glider
A freight train
A tank engine
A Formula 1 car
And eight more!
Each spread features must-know car, plane, and train facts and easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions for drawing simple but supercool machines. New lines are always drawn in red so that kids can see how the drawing builds from step to step. This book is filled with fun and creative technique suggestions, using basic materials like markers, crayons, oil pastels, colored pencils, watercolor paint, and more to create vibrant machines of all kinds.
Little Engine By Olive Beaupre Miller
$9.99
The original, classic motivational tale with stunning new art in a handsome edition.
The Little Engine is a classic fairytale that all children should know. Originally written in the early 20th century, the story is one of perseverance and confidence. You and your child can now read this original children’s classic with this new edition full of colorful illustrations.
The Little Engine follows a little train engine who takes up the task of carrying a large train up a massive hill—a task that larger and more accomplished engines refused to do. The little engine huffs and puffs his way up the hill, struggling to carry his heavy load. However, he is positive and confident the whole way and ends up succeeding in his mission, making it over the crest of the hill and down the other side.
Locomotive By Brian Floca
$19.99
bestseller Locomotive is a rich and detailed sensory exploration of America’s early railroads, from the creator of the “stunning” (Booklist) Moonshot.
It is the summer of 1869, and trains, crews, and family are traveling together, riding America’s brand-new transcontinental railroad. These pages come alive with the details of the trip and the sounds, speed, and strength of the mighty locomotives; the work that keeps them moving; and the thrill of travel from plains to mountain to ocean.
Come hear the hiss of the steam, feel the heat of the engine, watch the landscape race by. Come ride the rails, come cross the young country!
Off the Tracks By Pamela Mulloy
$18.95
Train travel is having a renaissance. Grand old routes that had been canceled, or were moldering in neglect, have been refurbished as destinations in themselves. The Rocky Mountaineer, the Orient Express, and the Trans-Siberian Railroad run again in all their glory.
Pamela Mulloy has always loved train travel. Whether returning to the Maritimes every year with her daughter on the Ocean, or taking her family across Europe to Poland, trains have been a linchpin of her life. As COVID locked us down, Mulloy began an imaginary journey that recalled the trips she has taken, as well as those of others. Whether it was Mary Wollstonecraft traveling alone to Sweden in the late 1700s, or the incident that had Charles Dickens forever fearful of trains, or the famous actress Sarah Bernhardt trapped in her carriage in a midwestern blizzard in the 1890s, or Sir John A. Macdonald’s wife daring to cross the Rockies tied to the cowcatcher at the front of the train...
This Train By James Grady
$25.95
The new novel from the acclaimed author of Six Days of the Condor—set on a heart-pounding cross-country train ride.
"Grady's style is loose, colorful, challenging and fun. I sometimes thought of Orwell’s novel 1984, sometimes of the Dylan song 'Desolation Row.'"—Patrick Anderson,The Washington Post
"Grady is a master of intrigue."—John Grisham
This Train races us through America's heartland, carrying secrets. There is treasure in the cargo car, along with an invisible puppeteer. There is a coder named Nora, Mugzy, the yippy dog, and Ross, the too-curious poet. On board, it's a countdown to murder…
Thomas & Friends: 5-Minute Stories
$14.99
A hardcover storybook featuring Thomas and his friends in five toot-ally awesome stories. Based on the latest Thomas & Friends animated series, All Engines Go!
All aboard!
Join Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends on the Island of Sodor with this 5-minute story collection. This charming book includes five tales of friendship and teamwork, each illustrated with adorable images from the animated series, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go!
Thomas & Friends: Giant Coloring Book
$9.99
Chug your way through 192-pages of Thomas and Friends coloring fun. Based on the latest Thomas & Friends animated series, "All Engines Go!"
This OFFICIAL coloring books features Thomas and his friends Bruno, Percy, Nia, Kana, Diesel, and more as they work, play, and learn on the Island of Sodor.
Your little one will have BIG fun being creative in this 192-page coloring book.
Chugga-chugga whoo-hoo!
Thomas & Friends: Movie Theater Storybook & Movie Projector
$19.99
Get on board, and get ready for a fun-filled ride with Thomas & Friends! This hardcover book includes a removable projector that can project 16 colorful images onto the wall as children read.
Thomas the Tank Engine™ stories have been delighting young children for decades, and now everyone's favorite #1 blue engine is starring in a brand-new Thomas & Friends: Movie Theater Storybook & Movie Projector. Based on the classic adventures, Thomas and his friends Edward, Toby, Percy, Rosie, and the other Really Useful Engines are featured in fun-filled stories, as well as on four picture disks that come with the book.
Ticket To Ride™ The Official Cookbook
$29.95
All aboard! Set out on a culinary journey through North America with the first-ever official Ticket to Ride™ cookbook.
Based on Alan R. Moon’s iconic board game, Ticket to Ride™: The Official Cookbook offers dining car menus inspired by your favorite destinations throughout the United States and Canada. Imagine yourself riding the rails while enjoying New York’s famous pizza paired with San Francisco’s iconic mai tai, or New Orleans’s low country shrimp po’ boy followed by Little Rock’s decadent possum pie.
With easy-to-follow recipes for regional desserts, local favorites, cocktails, and more, now every game night can be a delicious adventure. Ticket to Ride™: The Official Cookbook will leave friends, family, and fellow passengers delighted, refreshed, and ready to take on another round of route-building fun.
Train To Crystal City By Jan Jarboe Russell
$22
The New York Times bestselling dramatic and never-before-told story of a secret FDR-approved American internment camp in Texas during World War II: “A must-read….The Train to Crystal City is compelling, thought-provoking, and impossible to put down” (Star-Tribune, Minneapolis).
During World War II, trains delivered thousands of civilians from the United States and Latin America to Crystal City, Texas. The trains carried Japanese, German, and Italian immigrants and their American-born children. The only family internment camp during the war, Crystal City was the center of a government prisoner exchange program called “quiet passage.” Hundreds of prisoners in Crystal City were exchanged for other more ostensibly important Americans—diplomats, businessmen, soldiers, and missionaries—behind enemy lines in Japan and Germany.
“In this quietly moving book” (The Boston Globe), Jan Jarboe Russell focuses on two American-born teenage girls, uncovering the details of their ye
Trains Can Float By Laura Lyn Disiena
$17.99
Rev your engines for this book of fun facts about trains, planes, bridges, tunnels, and more!
Did you know that some trains can actually float? Magnets make the train rise above the tracks!
How about that the longest suspension bridge in the world is a mile and a quarter long?
Or that tunnels were built in the Netherlands to help keep certain endangered animals safe from traffic?
Filled with tons of cool facts about vehicles and other modes of transportation, plus colorful, humorous illustrations by Pete Oswald, this book is sure to be a hit!
Trains Run! By George Ella Lyon
$18.99
We’ve already learned that trucks roll, planes fly, and boats float. Now, all aboard for the fourth book in George Ella Lyon’s transportation series, and this time learn all about trains!
Train travels
down the track—
all day gone
all night back.
Trains run!
From steam engines to subways, from the locomotive to the caboose, this story stays right on track, exploring all different kinds of trains and what they do in a day.
Trains By Lynn Curlee
$19.99
From steam engines to diesel engines and box cars to sleeper cars, a ride on Lynn Curlee’s Trains is about as close as most kids can hope to get to the Japanese bullet train or the inner workings of steam power. This book’s bold, graphic acrylic paintings are a perfect match for sleek, modern engines; dark, dirty locomotives; and the sprawling landscapes of the countryside. Thoroughly researched and very kid-friendly, Trains tells the history of the railroad, and in doing so, the history of America. This stunning book is one part history, one part art gallery, and a truly terrific ride!
Wake Up, Freight Train! By Danna Smith
$8.99
Hop aboard this train-shaped board book that introduces each car of a freight train during a nighttime adventure!
Blow the train whistle, shovel more coal.
Here we go, freight train! Get ready to roll!
Toot-toot goes the horn, Blink-blink go the lights,
Clang-clang goes the bell, all through the night.
Featuring all the cars of a freight train, this board book is perfect for young readers who love trains! And since freight trains ride at night, there are adorable sleepy animals throughout for little ones to find.
Trains Laptop Coloring Book 17"x11"
$4.99
All aboard for coloring fun! Trains have been — and still are — popular with children all over the world for decades. This Trains LapTop Coloring Book brings the excitement, creativity and terminology of trains in a fun way that also educates children.
These new books are simply fantastic and fun!
The LapTop books bring out the art of coloring in this high-tech age and help promote creativity in children and parents alike.
A colorfully, fun panoramic coloring book that is wider than it is tall, LapTop Coloring Books open like a laptop computer and will easily sit on a child’s lap because of its plastic spiral binding. The books “flip open” from the top. With 24 pages measuring 17” wide by 11” tall, this playful panoramic book includes interactive “Get Creative” pages that help promote creativity and coloring!
Trains Really Big Coloring Book 17.5"x22.5"
$11.99
Trains is a really big coloring book measuring nearly 17” wide and 22” tall. This great trains book has the names and designs of the different train cars, equipment and engines throughout history. This fun and educational coloring book will last for months! All aboard for coloring fun! Trains have been — and still are — popular with children all over the world for decades. This trains really big coloring book brings the excitement, creativity and terminology of trains in a fun way that also educates children.
Along Came A Cowgirl
$18.95
In Along Came a Cowgirl: Daring and Iconic Women of the Rodeo & Wild West Shows, New York Times best-selling author Chris Enss introduces you to the world of early rodeo—and to the stories of the women whose names resounded in rodeo arenas across the nation in the early twentieth century. These cowgirls dared to break society’s traditional roles in the male dominated-rodeo and trick-riding world, defying all expectations. With the desire to entertain crowds and a lot of grit and determination, they were able to saddle up and follow their dreams!
Colorado Disasters
$18.95
In Colorado Disasters, Boulder-based historian and educator Phyllis J. Perry chronicles the Centennial State’s gamut of natural and human-caused disasters, from floods, mudslides and avalanches, to massive wildfires, deadly explosions, train wrecks, airplane crashes, monster tornadoes, and more. Perry honors the survivors and many heroic rescuers who risked their lives to save others. “Most of these stories offer excellent lessons in how to survive a disaster, Perry says. “And they can inspire us to do the right thing when the world turns upside down and your neighbors need help.” Covering more than 150 years of catastrophes, Perry’s careful research and lively writing brings to life the true stories—at turns heart-stopping and heroic—of the victims, survivors, and rescuers who were there.
Colorado Madams
$18.95
In 1858, prospectors discovered gold where Cherry Creek meets the South Platte River (today’s downtown Denver), sparking a gold rush that drew more than 100,000 fortune seekers to the territory. Among them were enterprising women seeking their own motherlode—riches dug straight from the pockets of miners, merchants, railroad workers, and any other men with money to burn.
El Tovar
$14.95
This book tells the story of an architectural treasure placed in the midst of a great wonder of nature. Native Americans, Spanish explorers, railroad barons, talented architects, and two American presidents are all part of the 110 year history of El Tovar Hotel and Grand Canyon National Park.
Women of the Colorado Mines
$18.96
Beginning with the discovery of gold near present-day Denver in 1858, Colorado's placers and mines promised vast riches of gold, silver, and other precious materials. That promise lured throngs of treasure seekers, including more than a few strong, savvy women. In Women of the Colorado Mines, author Linda Wommack digs deep into their tribulations and triumphs to reveal the true lives of women prospectors, mine owners, labor advocates, and a handful of mining heiresses who found fabulous wealth in "tham thar hills."
Art Print 1 - Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
$25
This is a Art Print of Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO - 12.5" x 18"
CO-267
Magnet 1 - Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
$5.50
3.5 x 2.5 Fridge Magnet featuring an image of Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
Postcard 1 - Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
$1.50
Postcard 3.5" x 5.5" featuring an image of Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
Sticker 1 - Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
$4
5.5" x 3.5" vinyl sticker of Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
Magnet 2 - Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
$5.50
3.5" x 2.5" fridge magnet of Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
Postcard 2 - Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
$1.50
3.5" x 5.5" postcard of Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
Sticker 2 - Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
$4
5.5" x 3.5" vinyl sticker of Fisher's Peak, Trinidad, CO
Magnet - Snowy Range Near Trinidad, Colorado
$5.50
3.5" x 2.5" fridge magnet of the Snowy Range Near Trinidad, Colorado
Postcard - Snowy Range Near Trinidad, Colorado
$1.50
3.5" x 5.5" postcard of the Snowy Range Near Trinidad, Colorado
Sticker - Snowy Range Near Trinidad, Colorado
$4
5.5" x 3.5" vinyl sticker of the Snowy Range Near Trinidad, Colorado
Magnet - Spanish Peaks Near Trinidad, Colorado
$5.50
3.5" x 2.5" fridge magnet of the Spanish Peaks Near Trinidad, Colorado
Postcard - Spanish Peaks Near Trinidad, Colorado
$1.50
3.5" x 5.5" postcard of the Spanish Peaks Near Trinidad, Colorado
Sticker - Spanish Peaks Near Trinidad, Colorado
$4
5.5" x 3.5" vinyl sticker of the Spanish Peaks Near Trinidad, Colorado
Magnet - Main Street, Trinidad, Colorado
$5.50
3.5" x 2.5" fridge magnet of Main Street, Trinidad, Colorado
Postcard - Main Street, Trinidad, Colorado
$1.50
3.5" x 5.5" postcard of Main Street, Trinidad, Colorado
Sticker - Main Street, Trinidad, Colorado
$4
5.5" x 3.5" vinyl sticker of Main Street, Trinidad, Colorado
Magnet - Overview of Trinidad, Colorado
$5.50
3.5" x 2.5" fridge magnet of an Overview of Trinidad, Colorado
Postcard - Overview of Trinidad, Colorado
$1.50
3.5" x 5.5" postcard of an Overview of Trinidad, Colorado
Sticker - Overview of Trinidad, Colorado
$4
5.5" x 3.5" vinyl sticker of an Overview of Trinidad, Colorado
