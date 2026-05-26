Trinity & St Thomas Kids Summer 2026 Day Camp

Kids entering preK-5th grade will explore the incredible love Jesus has for each of us through music, stories, crafts, science, and games!
When: Monday June 22 - Thursday June 25, 9am-12noon daily
Where: Trinity Covenant Church, Salem, Oregon
Cost: $20 registration fee per child may be paid
- in advance or on the first day of camp
- by cash, check, or online (platform coming soon!)
- if the fee is a barrier, scholarships are available!
- New this year! Registration fee is being waived for any camper who is registered with Community Corner or who has a family member volunteering for camp!
Kids entering preK-5th grade will explore the incredible love Jesus has for each of us through music, stories, crafts, science, and games!
When: Monday June 22 - Thursday June 25, 9am-12noon daily
Where: Trinity Covenant Church, Salem, Oregon
Cost: $20 registration fee per child may be paid
- in advance or on the first day of camp
- by cash, check, or online (platform coming soon!)
- if the fee is a barrier, scholarships are available!
- New this year! Registration fee is being waived for any camper who is registered with Community Corner or who has a family member volunteering for camp!