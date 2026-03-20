Trinity Lutheran School

Hosted by

Trinity Lutheran School

About this event

Trinity Lutheran School Auction 2026

16262 W Clubhouse Dr

Goodyear, AZ 85395, USA

Early Bird- Individual Ticket
$40
Available until Mar 31

Includes entry for one to the event and a full dinner.

Individual Ticket
$45

Includes entry for one to the event and a full dinner.

Early Bird- Couple's Ticket
$80
Available until Mar 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes entry for 2 to the event and a full dinner.

Couples Ticket
$90

Includes entry two to the event and a full dinner.

Faculty Sponsor (Donation Only)
$40

Sponsor a ticket for one of our wonderful Trinity teachers to attend the gala.

The "Tiger Table" Sponsor
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a full table for 8 guests. Includes VIP seating, recognition in the event program, and a special thank-you on our website and social media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!