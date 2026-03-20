Trinity Lutheran School Auction 2026

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About this event
Includes entry for one to the event and a full dinner.
Includes entry for one to the event and a full dinner.
Includes entry for 2 to the event and a full dinner.
Includes entry two to the event and a full dinner.
Sponsor a ticket for one of our wonderful Trinity teachers to attend the gala.
Reserve a full table for 8 guests. Includes VIP seating, recognition in the event program, and a special thank-you on our website and social media.
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