Trinity Christian Academy Booster Club

Offered by

Trinity Christian Academy Booster Club

About the memberships

TCA Booster Club Memberships 2026-2027

Platinum Booster Membership
$500

Valid until May 31

4 All Sport Passes- (4 General admission for all home TCA sports.)

4 Reserved seats at Eagle Stadium

Gold Booster Membership
$300

Valid until May 31

2 All Sport Passes- (2 General admission for all home TCA sports)

2 Reserved seats at Eagle Stadium

Silver Booster Membership
$150

Valid until May 30

1 All Sport Pass- (1 General admission for all home TCA sports)

1 Reserved seat at Eagle Stadium

Blue Loyal Eagles
$175

Valid until May 31

2 All Sport Passes (2 General admission for all home TCA sports)

Green Loyal Eagle
$100

Valid until May 31

1 All Sport pass ( 1 General admission for home TCA sports)

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