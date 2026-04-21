Trinity Gap Rescue

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Trinity Gap Rescue

About this raffle

Trinity Gap Rescue's BARKathon Raffle 2026

$1 Tickets (one chance to win items 1-33)
$1

Each raffle item has a number.

You can choose which prize you want your tickets to go toward

Purchase as many tickets as you wish (*see below for bonus tickets with bundles - 30 for $25)


Complete Sections 1-3:


Section 1: Item Numbers and Description:

Check off the items you are trying to win (multiple selections are allowed)


Section 2: Specify the number of tickets you want entered per Item:

Enter the number of tickets you want entered for each prize you want to win.


Example: (Purchased 10 tickets)

Specify the number of tickets you want entered per Item checked in section1:

5 tickets for #33, 5 - #14, 2 - #6 ...


Section 3: This is for entering to win the Special Edition Disorderly Conduct jacket

*Tickets are $5 each for this item

Example:

(Purchased 4 tickets at $5 each = $20)

Specify the number of $5 tickets you are entering: 4 entries for the jacket


PLEASE NOTE:

This raffle platform will request a TIP at payment (this is how the platform makes money - NOT Trinity GAP Rescue). You are NOT required to tip.

Ticket BUNDLE - 30 tickets
$25

Get 5 free!

Special Edition Disorderly Conduct Jacket Ticket ($5 each)
$5

Ticket for Disorderly Conduct Jacket. Each ticket costs $5 ($5 = 1 per chance to win)

Add a donation for Trinity Gap Rescue

$

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