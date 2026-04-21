Trinity Gap Rescue's BARKathon Raffle 2026

Each raffle item has a number.

You can choose which prize you want your tickets to go toward

Purchase as many tickets as you wish (*see below for bonus tickets with bundles - 30 for $25)





Complete Sections 1-3:





Section 1 : Item Numbers and Description:

Check off the items you are trying to win (multiple selections are allowed)





Section 2 : Specify the number of tickets you want entered per Item:

Enter the number of tickets you want entered for each prize you want to win.





Example: (Purchased 10 tickets)

Specify the number of tickets you want entered per Item checked in section1:

5 tickets for #33, 5 - #14, 2 - #6 ...





Section 3 : This is for entering to win the Special Edition Disorderly Conduct jacket

*Tickets are $5 each for this item

Example:

(Purchased 4 tickets at $5 each = $20)

Specify the number of $5 tickets you are entering: 4 entries for the jacket





PLEASE NOTE: