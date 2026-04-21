Trinity Gap Rescue's BARKathon Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Each raffle item has a number.
You can choose which prize you want your tickets to go toward
Purchase as many tickets as you wish (*see below for bonus tickets with bundles - 30 for $25)
Complete Sections 1-3:
Section 1: Item Numbers and Description:
Check off the items you are trying to win (multiple selections are allowed)
Section 2: Specify the number of tickets you want entered per Item:
Enter the number of tickets you want entered for each prize you want to win.
Example: (Purchased 10 tickets)
Specify the number of tickets you want entered per Item checked in section1:
5 tickets for #33, 5 - #14, 2 - #6 ...
Section 3: This is for entering to win the Special Edition Disorderly Conduct jacket
*Tickets are $5 each for this item
Example:
(Purchased 4 tickets at $5 each = $20)
Specify the number of $5 tickets you are entering: 4 entries for the jacket
PLEASE NOTE:
This raffle platform will request a TIP at payment (this is how the platform makes money - NOT Trinity GAP Rescue). You are NOT required to tip.
Get 5 free!
Ticket for Disorderly Conduct Jacket. Each ticket costs $5 ($5 = 1 per chance to win)
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