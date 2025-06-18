Trinity House Mum Sale

8" Purple Mum
$10
Bold and vibrant, these deep purple mums add rich color to any fall display.
8" Orange Mums
$10
Bright and cheerful, these orange mums bring a burst of autumn warmth to your porch or garden.
8" Yellow Mums
$10
Sunny and classic, these yellow mums light up any space with golden charm
8" White Mums
$10
Crisp and clean, these white mums offer a fresh contrast to fall’s rich hues
8" Pink Mums
$10
Soft and playful, these pink mums add a touch of sweetness to your seasonal decor
8" Red Mums
$10
Warm and striking, these red mums make a bold statement in any autumn arrangement
