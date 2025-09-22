Reclaimed Grace: Trinity's Heritage in Wood

Hosted by
Old Growth Black Walnut from church pew salvaged from the ruble of the 1864 Historic Trinity Church damaged by the 1896 Great Cyclone. Visible square nails and square holes indicate mid 1800's construction. Beautifully planed, sanded & oiled. Dimensions roughly 34" by 15".
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Anna.
Anna
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Lydia.
Lydia
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Mary.
Mary
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Miriam.
Miriam
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Rebecca.
Rebecca
Old Growth Black Walnut from church pew salvaged from the ruble of the 1864 Historic Trinity Church damaged by the 1896 Great Cyclone. Visible square nails and square holes indicate mid 1800's construction. Beautifully planed, sanded & oiled. Unique "midnight blue" colored knot. Dimensions roughly 34" by 15".
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Ruth.
Ruth
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Sarah.
