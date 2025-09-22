Hosted by

Reclaimed Grace: Trinity's Heritage in Wood

Anna
Old Growth Black Walnut from church pew salvaged from the ruble of the 1864 Historic Trinity Church damaged by the 1896 Great Cyclone. Visible square nails and square holes indicate mid 1800's construction. Beautifully planed, sanded & oiled. Dimensions roughly 34" by 15".

Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Anna.

Lydia
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Lydia.

Mary
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Mary.

Miriam
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Miriam.

Rebecca
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Rebecca.

Ruth
Old Growth Black Walnut from church pew salvaged from the ruble of the 1864 Historic Trinity Church damaged by the 1896 Great Cyclone. Visible square nails and square holes indicate mid 1800's construction. Beautifully planed, sanded & oiled. Unique "midnight blue" colored knot. Dimensions roughly 34" by 15".

Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Ruth.

Sarah
Please refer to the three photos for unique features specific to Sarah.

