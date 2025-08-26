Hosted by

Trinity Oaks Christian Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Trinity Oaks Christian Academy Banquet

Premier Parking #1 item
Premier Parking #1 item
Premier Parking #1
$200

Starting bid

Donated by TOCA

Value: $1000


Enjoy the closest parking spot to the school for one year November - October. You'll never have to walk far and your spot includes a personalized sign with your name on it!

Premier Parking #2 item
Premier Parking #2 item
Premier Parking #2
$150

Starting bid

Donated by TOCA

Value: $900


Enjoy one of the closest parking spots to the school for one year November - October. You'll never have to walk far and your spot includes a personalized sign with your name on it!

Gym Teacher for a Class! item
Gym Teacher for a Class!
$15

Starting bid

Donated by TOCA

Value: $50


Your student can be the gym teacher for their gym class period!

Pottery with Ms. Turman item
Pottery with Ms. Turman
$60

Starting bid

Donated by TOCA

Value: $200


Unleash your creativity in this exclusive one-on-one pottery class led by Ms. Turman, TOCA's art teacher. You'll learn the art of wheel throwing and hand shaping. You will also get to paint a piece to take home!

Cookie Nook Pastry Class item
Cookie Nook Pastry Class
$75

Starting bid

Donated by The Cookie Nook

Value: $313


  • Two-Hour Pastry Class for 6 guests by Pastry Chef Danae O'Connor.
  • Choice of:
    • 1. Baking Basics (Measuring, Creaming and Pie Dough)
    • 2. French Baking (Creme Anglaise, Pate a Choux, and Macaroons)
    • 3. Cake Decorating (Baking, Filling, and Decorating)
  • Oven mitts
  • Spoon
  • TOCA cookbook


Dress Code Passes item
Dress Code Passes
$15

Starting bid

Donated by TOCA

Value: $50


Dress out of uniform for 5 days!

8th Grade Art Project item
8th Grade Art Project
$25

Starting bid

Donated by TOCA

Value: Priceless

Family Devotional Basket #1 item
Family Devotional Basket #1
$45

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Wrobbel

Value: $150


Devotional books and 2 TOCA mugs

Family Devotional Basket #2 item
Family Devotional Basket #2
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Wrobbel

Value: $100


Devotional books and 2 TOCA mugs



TOCA Golf Outing Foursome item
TOCA Golf Outing Foursome
$180

Starting bid

Donated by TOCA

Value: $640


Golf Outing Foursome Certificate

$40 Spirit Wear Certificate

Schaumburg Boomers Tickets item
Schaumburg Boomers Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Schaumburg Boomers

Value: $64


4 Reserved Tickets for the 2026 Season!

Kane County Cougars item
Kane County Cougars
$18

Starting bid

Donated by the Kane County Cougars

Value: $60


4 Reserved Seat Tickets for a 2026 Season Game

Windy City Bulls item
Windy City Bulls
$30

Starting bid

Donated by the Windy City Bulls

Value: $100


Four Undated 100 Level Tickets for the 25-26 Windy City Bulls Season

White Sox item
White Sox
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the White Sox

Value: $80


4 Tickets to an April or May Game 2026

Bull Valley Social Membership item
Bull Valley Social Membership
$120

Starting bid

Donated by Bull Valley Golf Club

Value: $400


* One year Social Membership (Social Membership entitles the member, spouse or significant other, and all dependent children up to the age of 24 to clubhouse privileges.)

* This membership allows access to dining and all member social events.

* It also allows participation in select golf events and (4) foursomes of golf annually, at the guest rate per round, based on day of play.

Urban Air item
Urban Air
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Urban Air

Value: $50


Admission for 2 participants for Deluxe Access

Battlehouse item
Battlehouse
$87

Starting bid

Donated by Battlehouse

Value: $290


Battlehouse party package that includes 5 players and usage

of an event space, a value of $270.00. Gaming sessions typically last between 1 and 2 hours. The event room is

available after your battle time for 30 minutes.

Sports Clips item
Sports Clips item
Sports Clips
$60

Starting bid

Donated by SportsClips

Value: $204


6 free MVPs & Hair Products

MVP: mens/boys haircut; hot steamed towel, massaging shampoo, neck & shoulder treatment

Studio T Basket item
Studio T Basket item
Studio T Basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Studio T Hair Salon

Value: $300


Bio-ionic Curling Iron

Grande Lash Set

Amika Hair Products

Hempz Body Lotion

Mom's Not Forgotten Tea item
Mom's Not Forgotten Tea item
Mom's Not Forgotten Tea
$130

Starting bid

Donated by Mom's Not Forgotten

Value: $440


Two Tickets to the Mom's Not Forgotten Mother's Day Tea

Blanket

Lantern

Candles

Date Night! item
Date Night! item
Date Night!
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Georgio’s and the Raue Center


Value: $200

  • 4 tickets to RCSA presents A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol in November/December 2025
    • Must be redeemed by December 7, 2025
  • Complimentary Georgio’s Pizza
    • Must be used by December 31

Celebrate the holiday season with a fresh take on Dickens’ most beloved classic! A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol brings the timeless tale of redemption, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

Set in the historic gold-mining town of Cripple Creek, Colorado, this adaptation follows real-life town founder Bob Womack as he calls upon Charles Dickens himself to help save a greedy mine owner named Gooch. Just like Scrooge, Gooch is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in a journey that transforms his heart and reminds us all of the power of love and community.

Filled with original songs, heartfelt comedy, and the magic of Dickens’ classic story, A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol is more than a show—it’s a holiday tradition for the whole family.

Dark Side of the Yule item
Dark Side of the Yule
$45

Starting bid

Donated by: Raue Center

Value: $150


Two tickets for the December 13 performance of Dark Side of the Yule


$65 Elsie's Chardonnay


Christmas Meets Classic Rock in this unique take on the holidays, combining rock hits from Metallica to Pink Floyd to Moody Blues to Evanesence and more with traditional carols, popular classical, holiday standards and beyond. Classical Blast has created one of the most unusual and enjoyable holiday shows around. It’s eye and ear candy the Sugarplum Fairy herself would be proud of. The show features music from the bands 2 holiday albums, “Dark Side of the Yule” and “Whiter Shade of Winter.”


Recommended: 12+


Dining & Theater Experience item
Dining & Theater Experience item
Dining & Theater Experience
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Metropolis Performing Arts Centre & Peggy Kinannes

Value: $100


2 tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights


$25 gift card to Peggy Kinannes

$25 gift card to Scratchboard Kitchen

$50 gift card to Francescas

Whiskey Acres Distilling Co item
Whiskey Acres Distilling Co
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Whisky Acres

Value: $100


Tasting and Tour for 8 at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb, IL.

Wine Tasting item
Wine Tasting item
Wine Tasting
$30

Starting bid

Donated by PRP Wine International

Value: $200


Wine Tasting Experience in your home for 12 guests

$100 Legacy Ruth's Pinot Noir

Cooper's Hawk Date Night item
Cooper's Hawk Date Night
$80

Starting bid

Donated by Red Oak Tree Service

Value: $284


$250 Gift Card

CH Winter White

CH Winter Red

Village Vintner Date Night item
Village Vintner Date Night
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Village Vintner

Value: $250


Wine Tasting & Appetizers for 8

2 Wine glasses

Bottle of Wine

Kohler Spa Experience item
Kohler Spa Experience
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the Wosik Family

Value: $290


$250 Kohler Gift Certificate

Stoller Brut Sparkling

Richardson's Corn Maze item
Richardson's Corn Maze
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Richardson's Corn Maze

Value: $60


2 admission tickets to Richardson Adventure Farm


Valid through November 2026

Fishing Adventure item
Fishing Adventure
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Julian Trout Farm

Value: $250


Day Pass

4 poles

Tackle

Tackle Box/Cooler

Med Spa Package item
Med Spa Package item
Med Spa Package
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Art of Rejuvenation and Express Employment Professionals

Value: $375


$200 gift card Art of Rejuvenation Med Spa

$135 Zo Skin Health Eye Creme

$40 Brut Stoller

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Kendra Scott

Value: $95


Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace

Christmas Fireplace Mantel Decor item
Christmas Fireplace Mantel Decor item
Christmas Fireplace Mantel Decor
$150

Starting bid

Donated by MB/NS Interior Design

Value: $500


Christmas Fireplace Mantel Decor including trees, joy sign, gold presents and evergreen.

Miranda's Muddy Paws item
Miranda's Muddy Paws
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Miranda's Muddy Paws

Value: $140


$65 Gift Certificate

Dog Toys

Grooming Items

Treats

Mug

Family Photography Session item
Family Photography Session item
Family Photography Session
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Cassie Lucina Photography

Value: $480


1 hour session

All Fully Edited Images

Unlimited downloads

Private online gallery

Gallery shop

Print Release

Conlon Thompson Orthodontics item
Conlon Thompson Orthodontics item
Conlon Thompson Orthodontics
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Conlon Thompson Orthodontics

Value: $300


  • $250 gift certificate towards new orthodontic treatment
  • 2 travel mugs
  • letter opener
  • paper cube
  • 2 travel toothbrushes
  • 2 emery boards
  • 1 pop it
Custom Pipe item
Custom Pipe
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Provincial Pipe Company

Value: $175


Heron Pipe - handmade of Maple Wood


Mallet Pipe - handmade of Maple Wood

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!