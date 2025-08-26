Trinity Oaks Christian Academy Banquet

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by TOCA
Value: $1000
Enjoy the closest parking spot to the school for one year November - October. You'll never have to walk far and your spot includes a personalized sign with your name on it!
Starting bid
Donated by TOCA
Value: $900
Enjoy one of the closest parking spots to the school for one year November - October. You'll never have to walk far and your spot includes a personalized sign with your name on it!
Starting bid
Donated by TOCA
Value: $50
Your student can be the gym teacher for their gym class period!
Starting bid
Donated by TOCA
Value: $200
Unleash your creativity in this exclusive one-on-one pottery class led by Ms. Turman, TOCA's art teacher. You'll learn the art of wheel throwing and hand shaping. You will also get to paint a piece to take home!
Starting bid
Donated by The Cookie Nook
Value: $313
Starting bid
Donated by TOCA
Value: $50
Dress out of uniform for 5 days!
Starting bid
Donated by TOCA
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Wrobbel
Value: $150
Devotional books and 2 TOCA mugs
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Wrobbel
Value: $100
Devotional books and 2 TOCA mugs
Starting bid
Donated by TOCA
Value: $640
Golf Outing Foursome Certificate
$40 Spirit Wear Certificate
Starting bid
Donated by the Schaumburg Boomers
Value: $64
4 Reserved Tickets for the 2026 Season!
Starting bid
Donated by the Kane County Cougars
Value: $60
4 Reserved Seat Tickets for a 2026 Season Game
Starting bid
Donated by the Windy City Bulls
Value: $100
Four Undated 100 Level Tickets for the 25-26 Windy City Bulls Season
Starting bid
Donated by the White Sox
Value: $80
4 Tickets to an April or May Game 2026
Starting bid
Donated by Bull Valley Golf Club
Value: $400
* One year Social Membership (Social Membership entitles the member, spouse or significant other, and all dependent children up to the age of 24 to clubhouse privileges.)
* This membership allows access to dining and all member social events.
* It also allows participation in select golf events and (4) foursomes of golf annually, at the guest rate per round, based on day of play.
Starting bid
Donated by Urban Air
Value: $50
Admission for 2 participants for Deluxe Access
Starting bid
Donated by Battlehouse
Value: $290
Battlehouse party package that includes 5 players and usage
of an event space, a value of $270.00. Gaming sessions typically last between 1 and 2 hours. The event room is
available after your battle time for 30 minutes.
Starting bid
Donated by SportsClips
Value: $204
6 free MVPs & Hair Products
MVP: mens/boys haircut; hot steamed towel, massaging shampoo, neck & shoulder treatment
Starting bid
Donated by Studio T Hair Salon
Value: $300
Bio-ionic Curling Iron
Grande Lash Set
Amika Hair Products
Hempz Body Lotion
Starting bid
Donated by Mom's Not Forgotten
Value: $440
Two Tickets to the Mom's Not Forgotten Mother's Day Tea
Blanket
Lantern
Candles
Starting bid
Donated by Georgio’s and the Raue Center
Value: $200
Celebrate the holiday season with a fresh take on Dickens’ most beloved classic! A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol brings the timeless tale of redemption, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas to life in a way you’ve never seen before.
Set in the historic gold-mining town of Cripple Creek, Colorado, this adaptation follows real-life town founder Bob Womack as he calls upon Charles Dickens himself to help save a greedy mine owner named Gooch. Just like Scrooge, Gooch is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in a journey that transforms his heart and reminds us all of the power of love and community.
Filled with original songs, heartfelt comedy, and the magic of Dickens’ classic story, A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol is more than a show—it’s a holiday tradition for the whole family.
Starting bid
Donated by: Raue Center
Value: $150
Two tickets for the December 13 performance of Dark Side of the Yule
$65 Elsie's Chardonnay
Christmas Meets Classic Rock in this unique take on the holidays, combining rock hits from Metallica to Pink Floyd to Moody Blues to Evanesence and more with traditional carols, popular classical, holiday standards and beyond. Classical Blast has created one of the most unusual and enjoyable holiday shows around. It’s eye and ear candy the Sugarplum Fairy herself would be proud of. The show features music from the bands 2 holiday albums, “Dark Side of the Yule” and “Whiter Shade of Winter.”
Recommended: 12+
Starting bid
Donated by: Metropolis Performing Arts Centre & Peggy Kinannes
Value: $100
2 tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights
$25 gift card to Peggy Kinannes
$25 gift card to Scratchboard Kitchen
$50 gift card to Francescas
Starting bid
Donated by Whisky Acres
Value: $100
Tasting and Tour for 8 at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb, IL.
Starting bid
Donated by PRP Wine International
Value: $200
Wine Tasting Experience in your home for 12 guests
$100 Legacy Ruth's Pinot Noir
Starting bid
Donated by Red Oak Tree Service
Value: $284
$250 Gift Card
CH Winter White
CH Winter Red
Starting bid
Donated by Village Vintner
Value: $250
Wine Tasting & Appetizers for 8
2 Wine glasses
Bottle of Wine
Starting bid
Donated by the Wosik Family
Value: $290
$250 Kohler Gift Certificate
Stoller Brut Sparkling
Starting bid
Donated by Richardson's Corn Maze
Value: $60
2 admission tickets to Richardson Adventure Farm
Valid through November 2026
Starting bid
Donated by Julian Trout Farm
Value: $250
Day Pass
4 poles
Tackle
Tackle Box/Cooler
Starting bid
Donated by Art of Rejuvenation and Express Employment Professionals
Value: $375
$200 gift card Art of Rejuvenation Med Spa
$135 Zo Skin Health Eye Creme
$40 Brut Stoller
Starting bid
Donated by Kendra Scott
Value: $95
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Starting bid
Donated by MB/NS Interior Design
Value: $500
Christmas Fireplace Mantel Decor including trees, joy sign, gold presents and evergreen.
Starting bid
Donated by Miranda's Muddy Paws
Value: $140
$65 Gift Certificate
Dog Toys
Grooming Items
Treats
Mug
Starting bid
Donated by Cassie Lucina Photography
Value: $480
1 hour session
All Fully Edited Images
Unlimited downloads
Private online gallery
Gallery shop
Print Release
Starting bid
Donated by Conlon Thompson Orthodontics
Value: $300
Starting bid
Donated by Provincial Pipe Company
Value: $175
Heron Pipe - handmade of Maple Wood
Mallet Pipe - handmade of Maple Wood
