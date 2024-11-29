Triple Aught Design x Wolf Forty Custom SEAF Auction to Benefit Seal Future Foundation

**Triple Aught Designs is proud to offer the first fully custom SEAF from Wolf 40 Designs. This very limited edition features Chad Nichols Damascus, black Richlite handles with topographic pattern and a custom leather sheath from Chattanooga Leather Works. This knife also comes with an exclusive WFD Trident logo patch that will only be available with this knife*** The product of three Special Operations Veterans looking to take the best features from the knives they used and loved. The SEAF was designed to address their most essential needs, making it equally effective as a utility work knife and a skinner. The centerline clip sheath is great for streamlined everyday carry, and the handle design provides both comfort and grip despite its slim profile. The hooked pommel at the base helps with a solid grip from reverse carry during deployment. No knife does everything, but this blade checks your key boxes.

