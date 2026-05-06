Triple H Walk: Heart, Health & Hope

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About this event
Register early for the Triple-H 5K Run & Walk: Heart, Health & Hope at Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake. Early registration helps participants prepare ahead of race day and gives the ICHCare team time to organize packet pickup, race bibs, T-shirt planning, medals, water stations, route support, volunteer coordination, signage, safety planning, and participant communication.
Your registration does more than reserve your place at the starting line. It helps support a community event centered on wellness, healthcare workforce opportunities, youth service leadership, and hope. Early registrants are better positioned to receive race updates, prepare for packet pickup, and arrive on race day ready to walk, run, serve, and celebrate.
Registered 5K participants receive an event T-shirt and finisher medal while supplies and size availability allow.
Early registration is available through June 15, 2026.
Regular registration is for participants joining the Triple-H 5K Run & Walk after the early registration period. This ticket reserves your place in the in-person 5K and helps support the race essentials needed to create a safe, organized, and meaningful community event.
Your registration helps contribute to packet preparation, race bibs, participant communication, T-shirt and medal planning, water stations, signage, volunteer support, route coordination, event supplies, and race-day readiness. It also supports the broader Triple H mission of Heart, Health & Hope by advancing wellness, healthcare workforce development, and youth service leadership.
This registration period begins June 16, 2026, and ends August 7, 2026. Participants are encouraged to register as early as possible so the event team can plan accurately for race materials, packet pickup, and race-day support.
Registered 5K participants receive an event T-shirt and finisher medal while supplies and size availability allow.
Race day registration is for participants who register on August 8, 2026, if space and materials remain available. This option allows last-minute participants to join the Triple-H 5K Run & Walk and support a community event centered on Heart, Health & Hope.
Because race-day registration occurs after packet planning, T-shirt ordering, bib preparation, volunteer assignments, and supply estimates are already underway, participants are strongly encouraged to register early whenever possible. Early registration helps ensure smoother packet pickup, better race-day preparation, and stronger event coordination.
Race day registration supports event operations, participant services, water stations, signage, safety planning, volunteer support, and the broader ICHCare mission of wellness, healthcare workforce opportunity, youth leadership, and community hope.
T-shirt sizes, race materials, and medals may be limited for race day registration and are available while supplies last.
The Triple-H 5K Virtual Option is for supporters who cannot attend in person but still want to walk, run, give, and stand with ICHCare from wherever they are. Virtual participants may complete their own 5K at a time and place that works for them while supporting the same mission of Heart, Health & Hope.
Your virtual registration supports wellness outreach, healthcare workforce opportunities, youth service leadership, race operations, student-centered initiatives, and community impact. Even if you cannot be physically present at Bill Frederick Park, your participation helps advance the mission.
Walk where you are. Give where you can. Share the mission with others.
Free registration for children ages 11 and under participating in the Triple H Kids’ Run. Children will be divided into age groups, with distances ranging from 100 yards to 1/2 mile. All children must be registered so the event team can plan safely for check-in, supervision, medals, supplies, and race-day coordination. Kids’ Run finishers receive a medal while supplies last. T-shirts may be purchased separately for $10 while supplies last.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!