Triple H Walk: Heart, Health & Hope

Register early for the Triple-H 5K Run & Walk: Heart, Health & Hope at Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake. Early registration helps participants prepare ahead of race day and gives the ICHCare team time to organize packet pickup, race bibs, T-shirt planning, medals, water stations, route support, volunteer coordination, signage, safety planning, and participant communication.





Your registration does more than reserve your place at the starting line. It helps support a community event centered on wellness, healthcare workforce opportunities, youth service leadership, and hope. Early registrants are better positioned to receive race updates, prepare for packet pickup, and arrive on race day ready to walk, run, serve, and celebrate.





Registered 5K participants receive an event T-shirt and finisher medal while supplies and size availability allow.





Early registration is available through June 15, 2026.