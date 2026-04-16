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Triple R Horse Rescue Of Arizona

About this event

Triple R Horse Rescue Of Arizona Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Cave Creek, AZ 85331, USA

Kitchen Set Gift Basket item
Kitchen Set Gift Basket item
Kitchen Set Gift Basket
$180

Starting bid

Custom wood cutting board, Miyabi Kaizen II chef knife, Le Cruset pepper mill and Salt Cellar


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Copper Kit Gift Basket item
Copper Kit Gift Basket item
Copper Kit Gift Basket item
Copper Kit Gift Basket
$162

Starting bid

Sertodo solid copper mixing bowl, Sur La table copper french whisk, assorted local (Arizona) items


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Charcuterie Kit Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Kit Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Kit Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Kit Gift Basket
$86

Starting bid

Cutting board basket featuring a handmade cutting board, cowhide placement trimmed in leather, pair of oil serving bottles, garlic oil, four petite serving plates, and a complete cheese flatware set


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Sonoita Wine Tour Gift Basket item
Sonoita Wine Tour Gift Basket item
Sonoita Wine Tour Gift Basket item
Sonoita Wine Tour Gift Basket
$258

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for TWO seats on Sonoita Wine Tour, Includes 3 local wines, Four wine glasses, SIX bottle insulated wine tote, wine key, and bottle stoppers


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Seared Living Gift Basket item
Seared Living Gift Basket item
Seared Living Gift Basket
$96

Starting bid

Seared living gift basket (ceramic art tile and lots of herbs, oils, spices)


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Happy Feet Nails 3 Gift Basket item
Happy Feet Nails 3 Gift Basket item
Happy Feet Nails 3 Gift Basket
$210

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Salon services filled with self care items


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Photos By Annie Lee item
Photos By Annie Lee item
Photos By Annie Lee
$243

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for one hour session with edits and digital prints etc. and digital photo frame


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Rainbow Riders Hot Air Balloon Gift Basket item
Rainbow Riders Hot Air Balloon Gift Basket item
Rainbow Riders Hot Air Balloon Gift Basket item
Rainbow Riders Hot Air Balloon Gift Basket
$360

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Hot Air balloon flight for two with small picnic basket


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Snip Salon Gift Basket item
Snip Salon Gift Basket item
Snip Salon Gift Basket item
Snip Salon Gift Basket
$129

Starting bid

Snip Salon gift certificate and various hair products


Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!