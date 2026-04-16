Triple R Horse Rescue Of Arizona Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Custom wood cutting board, Miyabi Kaizen II chef knife, Le Cruset pepper mill and Salt Cellar
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Sertodo solid copper mixing bowl, Sur La table copper french whisk, assorted local (Arizona) items
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Cutting board basket featuring a handmade cutting board, cowhide placement trimmed in leather, pair of oil serving bottles, garlic oil, four petite serving plates, and a complete cheese flatware set
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for TWO seats on Sonoita Wine Tour, Includes 3 local wines, Four wine glasses, SIX bottle insulated wine tote, wine key, and bottle stoppers
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Seared living gift basket (ceramic art tile and lots of herbs, oils, spices)
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Salon services filled with self care items
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for one hour session with edits and digital prints etc. and digital photo frame
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Hot Air balloon flight for two with small picnic basket
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
Starting bid
Snip Salon gift certificate and various hair products
Great gift for yourself, family member, neighbor or even a holiday kit!
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