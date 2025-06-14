Triple Threat 3v3 Basketball Fundraiser

This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team. This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team.

This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team. This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team.

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