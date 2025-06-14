Triple Threat 3v3 Basketball Fundraiser

Grants entry to the event for one 3v3 team. Each team may have one substitute.
Grants entry to the event for one 3v3 team. Each team may have one substitute.
Grants entry to the event for one 3v3 team. Each team may have one substitute.
Grants entry to the event for one 3v3 team. Each team may have one substitute.
Sponsor (Funding a Team)
$500
Select this option if you are funding a team or multiple teams.
Select this option if you are funding a team or multiple teams.
Team (Needs Funding)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team.
This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team.
This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team.
This ticket does not guarantee access to the event. Teams that need funding are only entered into the tournament once they have been matched with a funder who is not currently sponsoring a team.
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