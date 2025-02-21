Trisomy 18 Awareness Shirts

TCS will be partnering with Olivia's Odyssey , a local non-profit, to help raise awareness of this condition. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Olivia's Odyssey.
T-shirts may be worn on March 18 for Trisomy 18 Awareness Day.
Sale ends 3/7.
T-shirts can be picked up on 3/17 or 3/18.
Please provide size of t-shirt below.
