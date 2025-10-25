TRISS 2025 - Pre-Paid After Party Drink Tickets

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

After Party Drink Ticket
$10

Wrap up TRISS 2025 with connection and camaraderie at the After Party. Pre-paid sponsor drink tickets are valid only during the event, with one ticket equal to one drink. Limited drinks are provided courtesy of our After Party sponsors: DeFy, Sierra Experts, Distilled Security, and ProTech.


These tickets allow other sponsors to purchase additional drinks to distribute and keep the celebration going.


Price: $10 per ticket.


Unused tickets may be refunded if physically returned to Evan Kinney at TRISS 2025.


Questions: [email protected] or 814-288-7890.

Add a donation for Three Rivers Information Security Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!