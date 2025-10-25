TRISS 2025 - Pre-Paid After Party Drink Tickets

Wrap up TRISS 2025 with connection and camaraderie at the After Party. Pre-paid sponsor drink tickets are valid only during the event, with one ticket equal to one drink. Limited drinks are provided courtesy of our After Party sponsors: DeFy, Sierra Experts, Distilled Security, and ProTech.





These tickets allow other sponsors to purchase additional drinks to distribute and keep the celebration going.





Price: $10 per ticket.





Unused tickets may be refunded if physically returned to Evan Kinney at TRISS 2025.





Questions: [email protected] or 814-288-7890.