TRISS 2025 - Pre-Paid After Party Drink Tickets

Wrap up TRISS 2025 with connection and camaraderie at the After Party. Pre-paid sponsor drink tickets are valid only during the event, with one ticket equal to one drink. Limited drinks are provided courtesy of our After Party sponsors: DeFy, Sierra Experts, Distilled Security, and ProTech.
These tickets allow other sponsors to purchase additional drinks to distribute and keep the celebration going.
Price: $10 per ticket.
Unused tickets may be refunded if physically returned to Evan Kinney at TRISS 2025.
Questions: [email protected] or 814-288-7890.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!