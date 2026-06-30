Triton PTSO Memberships 2026-2027

Welcome to the 2026–2027 School Year! We’re thrilled to begin another exciting year at Eastlake Middle School and look forward to making a lasting impact together. With your support, the PTSO (Parent Teacher Student Organization) raises vital funds that directly benefit our students, teachers, and staff. Your generous contributions help fund classroom supplies, teacher mini-grants, staff appreciation week, student recognition events, and important school initiatives such as Triton Day and care packages for homeless and foster youth. Our Mission: The PTSO is dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for students, families, staff, and community members to support and enhance student programs. We strive to foster a spirit of collaboration and model positive, respectful relationships among the families we serve. Join Us! Annual membership dues are just $20, and we warmly welcome any additional donations.