Triveni - Celebration of Sur, Saaz aur Taal

About this event
Harmonium & Sree Khole +Tabla Performance
Enjoy a rich, immersive instrumental presentation featuring the melodic beauty of harmonium and rhythmic brilliance of shri khol and tabla.
Harmonium, Sree Khole+Tabla & Vocal Performance
Experience the complete essence of Hindustani classical music with harmonium, shri khol, tabla, and captivating vocal artistry—offering a deeper and more expressive musical journey.
Harmonium, Sree Khole+Tabla & Vocal Performance
Experience the complete essence of Hindustani classical music with harmonium, shri khol, tabla, and captivating vocal artistry—offering a deeper and more expressive musical journey.
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