Kala Sangam

Hosted by

Kala Sangam

About this event

Triveni - Celebration of Sur, Saaz aur Taal

4063 148th Ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98007, USA

Instrumental Experience (4:00 -6:00 pm)
$35

Harmonium & Sree Khole +Tabla Performance
Enjoy a rich, immersive instrumental presentation featuring the melodic beauty of harmonium and rhythmic brilliance of shri khol and tabla.

Full Concert Experience (4:00-7:30pm)
$45

Harmonium, Sree Khole+Tabla & Vocal Performance
Experience the complete essence of Hindustani classical music with harmonium, shri khol, tabla, and captivating vocal artistry—offering a deeper and more expressive musical journey.

Seniors/Students (All Inclusive)
$30

Harmonium, Sree Khole+Tabla & Vocal Performance
Experience the complete essence of Hindustani classical music with harmonium, shri khol, tabla, and captivating vocal artistry—offering a deeper and more expressive musical journey.

Kids Below 12 - Entry Free
Free

Access to all inclusive event

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