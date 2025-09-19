ASQC Trivia Night

Hosted by
About this event
Use this to purchase a single player entry
Use this to purchase table for the event for 8 players
Use this to purchase a 10 mulligans for your team. Each team is allowed to use one mulligan per round.
Use this to purchase a doubler that doubles one round for your team.
This is an optional-100 point trivia challenge that teams can work on until half-time.
This is an optional-100 point trivia challenge that teams can work after half-time until the conclusion of round 10.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!