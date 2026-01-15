Trivia Night - PLAY OR BECOME A SPONSOR!!

Your name/business will be featured on social media, event publications, displayed on our sponsor wall, and your logo will be added on event T-Shirt. Additionally, you will receive 8 Trivia T-shirts, & a FREE trivia table as a thank you for your amazing support. *Pays for 25 puppies to get spayed or neutered-this covers an entire month of surgeries to prevent unwanted litters of dogs & directly help prevent pet overpopulation!