Trivia Night - PLAY OR BECOME A SPONSOR!!

Hosted by
About this event
We'll put you at a fun table to play trivia!
Buy a table which includes 8 individuals for your trivia team!
Support your home team from near or afar! Our heartfelt thanks to all our supporters.
Your name/business will be announced before the trivia round & at the top of the trivia round answer sheet. *Pays for neuter/spay, microchip, & vaccinations for 1 PUPPY!
Your name/business will be announced during a fundraising game and featured on our sponsor wall. *Pays for neuter/spay, microchip, & vaccinations for 1 ADULT DOG!
Your name/business and description will be featured on social media, event publication, featured on our sponsor wall, & announced at the event. *Pays for the treatment of 1 DOG needing HEARTWORM TREATMENT!
Your name/business will be featured on social media, announced at event, displayed on our sponsor wall, your logo will be added to the event T-Shirt & you will receive a sponsor support package. *Pays for the Emergency, Life Saving treatment for dog w/parvovirus!
Your name/business will be featured on social media, event publications, displayed on our sponsor wall, and your logo will be added on event T-Shirt. Additionally, you will receive 8 Trivia T-shirts, & a FREE trivia table as a thank you for your amazing support. *Pays for 25 puppies to get spayed or neutered-this covers an entire month of surgeries to prevent unwanted litters of dogs & directly help prevent pet overpopulation!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!