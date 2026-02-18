Kiwanis Club Of Stow Munroe Falls

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club Of Stow Munroe Falls

About this event

TRIVIA NIGHT 2026

Leona Farris Lodge - Stow Road - Stow OH

Table for 8
$280

You get 8 seats (full table) for the price of 7!!

Mulligans
$20

One FREE answer per round of 10 questions!!

Single Seat
$40

Join us for an evening of food and fun!!

Major Event Sponsor
$500

Help us provide scholarships to HS students entering college!! Your logo and name on all promo material; allowed 1 minute commercial during event!!

Food or Beverage Sponsor
$250

Help provide funds for Baby Bag Project and other needs in the community!! Your logo and name on all promo material; allowed 30 second commercial during event!!

Round Sponsor
$150

Recognition before a Round begins - 10 Rounds in all.

Basket Raffle Tickets - 25 Tickets
$20

25 Tickets for the Basket Raffle Prizes

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club Of Stow Munroe Falls

$

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