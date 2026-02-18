TRIVIA NIGHT 2026

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About this event
You get 8 seats (full table) for the price of 7!!
One FREE answer per round of 10 questions!!
Join us for an evening of food and fun!!
Help us provide scholarships to HS students entering college!! Your logo and name on all promo material; allowed 1 minute commercial during event!!
Help provide funds for Baby Bag Project and other needs in the community!! Your logo and name on all promo material; allowed 30 second commercial during event!!
Recognition before a Round begins - 10 Rounds in all.
25 Tickets for the Basket Raffle Prizes
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!