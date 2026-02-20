Friends of the Beardsley & Memorial Library

Hosted by

Friends of the Beardsley & Memorial Library

About this event

Friends of Beardsley Library Trivia Night 2026

Little Red Barn Brewers | 32 Lake St

Winsted, CT 06098, USA

Couples Admission to Trivia
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket will admit two people to participate in Trivia Night at the Little Red Barn, benefitting the Beardsley library.

*Buffet Available for Additional Cost. Cash bar. Event admission is 18+


Please note that buffet access requires a separate ticket and is not included.

One Trivia Admission
$25

This ticket will admit one person to participate in Trivia Night at the Little Red Barn, benefitting the Beardsley library.

*Buffet Available for Additional Cost. Cash bar. Event admission is 18+


Please note that buffet access requires a separate ticket and is not included.

Buffet / Food Ticket
$20

Upgrade your experience with our buffet, available for purchase separately.

Add a donation for Friends of the Beardsley & Memorial Library

$

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