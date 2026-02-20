Friends of Beardsley Library Trivia Night 2026

About this event
This ticket will admit two people to participate in Trivia Night at the Little Red Barn, benefitting the Beardsley library.
*Buffet Available for Additional Cost. Cash bar. Event admission is 18+
Please note that buffet access requires a separate ticket and is not included.
This ticket will admit one person to participate in Trivia Night at the Little Red Barn, benefitting the Beardsley library.
*Buffet Available for Additional Cost. Cash bar. Event admission is 18+
Please note that buffet access requires a separate ticket and is not included.
Upgrade your experience with our buffet, available for purchase separately.
$
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