Rewind: A Trivia Night Through the Decades

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About this event
Trivia Team of 6
6 Pick-a-Prize tickets
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
1 Team Mulligan
Be our dinner host so that more of the funds support programs for our clients for free!
Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
1 Team Mulligan
Special advertising at the event to help you stand out
Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
3 Team Mulligans
2 x Trivia Teams of 6 each
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
12 Drink Tickets
3 Team Mulligans
Prime recognition in all marketing material
Special press release recognizing support
Want to support our mission but can’t attend?
Be a Supporting Character & get advertising on social, website and at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!