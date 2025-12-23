a toy car with its hood open sitting on the ground
HEARTLAND COUNSELING SERVICES, INC.

Hosted by

HEARTLAND COUNSELING SERVICES, INC.

About this event

Rewind: A Trivia Night Through the Decades

127 E 28th St

South Sioux City, NE 68776, USA

Trivia Team of 6
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Bronze Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Trivia Team of 6

6 Pick-a-Prize tickets
Advertising on social media, website & at the event

Silver Team
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
1 Team Mulligan

Dinner Sponsor (1 Team Included)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Be our dinner host so that more of the funds support programs for our clients for free!


Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
1 Team Mulligan
Special advertising at the event to help you stand out

Gold Team
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
3 Team Mulligans

Presenting Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

2 x Trivia Teams of 6 each
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
12 Drink Tickets
3 Team Mulligans
Prime recognition in all marketing material
Special press release recognizing support

Supporting Sponsor (NO TEAM)
$200

Want to support our mission but can’t attend?
Be a Supporting Character & get advertising on social, website and at the event.

Add a donation for HEARTLAND COUNSELING SERVICES, INC.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!