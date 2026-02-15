Trivia Night

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About this event
Gather your team of up to 8 guests (21+). Provide us with a list of names - and how many tickets should be credited to each. We will apply family fundraising credit of $20/ticket. (Names may be provided shortly after the event if necessary.)
A mulligan gives your team a second chance to change one incorrect answer during the game.When used, you may retry one trivia question for another opportunity to earn the points. Mulligans can be used only once per round. (Max 2 per team)
Purchase a chance to win a bottle from our wrapped assortment! A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased here. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
Purchase chances to win a bottle from our wrapped assortment! A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased here. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
1 duck for $3.....2 ducks for $5.....
A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased online. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
1 duck for $3.....2 ducks for $5
A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased online. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
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