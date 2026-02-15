Pittsburgh East Regional Catholic Elementary Schools, Inc.

Hosted by

Pittsburgh East Regional Catholic Elementary Schools, Inc.

About this event

Trivia Night

Sacred Heart Auditorium

Table of 8 item
Table of 8
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather your team of up to 8 guests (21+). Provide us with a list of names - and how many tickets should be credited to each. We will apply family fundraising credit of $20/ticket. (Names may be provided shortly after the event if necessary.)

Mulligan - Trivia (max 2 per team) item
Mulligan - Trivia (max 2 per team)
$25

A mulligan gives your team a second chance to change one incorrect answer during the game.When used, you may retry one trivia question for another opportunity to earn the points. Mulligans can be used only once per round. (Max 2 per team)

Wine Raffle - 2 Tickets item
Wine Raffle - 2 Tickets
$5

Purchase a chance to win a bottle from our wrapped assortment! A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased here. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)

Wine Raffle - 7 Tickets item
Wine Raffle - 7 Tickets
$10

Purchase chances to win a bottle from our wrapped assortment! A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased here. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)

Wine Raffle - 15 tickets item
Wine Raffle - 15 tickets
$20
50/50 Raffle - 1 Duck item
50/50 Raffle - 1 Duck
$3

1 duck for $3.....2 ducks for $5.....

A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased online. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)

50/50 Raffle - 2 Ducks item
50/50 Raffle - 2 Ducks
$5

1 duck for $3.....2 ducks for $5

A voucher will be given at the door for any tickets purchased online. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)

Wiz Khalifa item
Wiz Khalifa
$20
Add a donation for Pittsburgh East Regional Catholic Elementary Schools, Inc.

$

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