Eastern High School Band Parents Assn Inc

Hosted by

Eastern High School Band Parents Assn Inc

About this event

Trivia Night

12400 Old Shelbyville Road

Louisville, KY 40243

Full Table of 8 Participants
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grab your friends and family to fill up a table with 8 Trivia Jeopardy Masters!

(no processing fee if you change optional Zeffy amount to zero at checkout)

Individual Tickets
$25

Come on your own or with a few friends for $25 each. You'll be matched up with other friendly folks to make a full table. You'll soon be filled with so much trivia knowledge your head will explode!

(no processing fee if you change optional Zeffy amount to zero at checkout)

6 Mulligans
$5

What is a Mulligan you ask? A Mulligan allows you to skip a question and automatically receive a point, or you can correct an incorrect answer. Boost your score and help raise funds for the band!

(no processing fee if you change optional Zeffy amount to zero at checkout)

Add a donation for Eastern High School Band Parents Assn Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!