Trivia Night

Hosted by
About this event
Louisville, KY 40243
Grab your friends and family to fill up a table with 8 Trivia Jeopardy Masters!
(no processing fee if you change optional Zeffy amount to zero at checkout)
Come on your own or with a few friends for $25 each. You'll be matched up with other friendly folks to make a full table. You'll soon be filled with so much trivia knowledge your head will explode!
(no processing fee if you change optional Zeffy amount to zero at checkout)
What is a Mulligan you ask? A Mulligan allows you to skip a question and automatically receive a point, or you can correct an incorrect answer. Boost your score and help raise funds for the band!
(no processing fee if you change optional Zeffy amount to zero at checkout)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!