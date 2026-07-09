A vibrant purple flyer advertises a trivia night fundraiser for the Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter, featuring a cartoon of a man in a sombrero and the text "Don Pancho's" in the foreground, set against a textured purple background.
Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter

Hosted by

Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter

About this event

Trivia Night Fundraiser

2105 W State St

Alliance, OH 44601, USA

The Genius - Gold Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

You will be recognized by name & logo on promotional materials and featured at the event. Gold Level includes 8 event tickets (two teams) for trivia, as well as Don Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks.

The Brainiac - Silver Level Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

You will be recognized by name & logo on promotional materials and featured at the event. Silver Level includes 4 event tickets (one team), as well as Don Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks.

The Expert - Question Round Sponsor
$100

You will be recognized by name & logo on promotional materials and featured at the event. This sponsorship does not include a ticket for trivia or dinner. Please see Team & Individual ticket selections.

Team of 4
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes admission for four players to compete in trivia and Don Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks.

Individual Ticket
$30

This ticket includes individual admission to compete in trivia and Don's Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks. We will group individual ticket holders without a team at the event.

Add a donation for Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter

$

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