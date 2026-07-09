Trivia Night Fundraiser

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About this event
You will be recognized by name & logo on promotional materials and featured at the event. Gold Level includes 8 event tickets (two teams) for trivia, as well as Don Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks.
You will be recognized by name & logo on promotional materials and featured at the event. Silver Level includes 4 event tickets (one team), as well as Don Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks.
You will be recognized by name & logo on promotional materials and featured at the event. This sponsorship does not include a ticket for trivia or dinner. Please see Team & Individual ticket selections.
This ticket includes admission for four players to compete in trivia and Don Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks.
This ticket includes individual admission to compete in trivia and Don's Poncho's taco bar & soft drinks. We will group individual ticket holders without a team at the event.
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