Trivia Night 2026 Silent Auction

Date: Mutually Agreed Date

Location: Your Home (Must be in DFW Area)

A Private Persian Feast for Eight

Treat yourself and your guests to an unforgettable culinary experience in the comfort of your own home. This exclusive package features a beautifully crafted four-course Persian dinner for eight, thoughtfully prepared by our own Cooking Priest.

Your evening will begin with a fresh, vibrant salad, followed by a traditional Persian appetizer, a richly flavored entrée, and a decadent dessert to complete the experience. The entrée can be customized to your preference—choose from white meat, red meat, or a vegetarian option—each prepared with authentic spices and time-honored techniques.

This is more than a meal—it’s a celebration of culture, hospitality, and exquisite flavor. Best of all, the entire dinner will be lovingly prepared and delivered directly to your home, allowing you to relax and savor every moment with your guests.

Perfect for a special occasion, intimate gathering, or simply an extraordinary night in.