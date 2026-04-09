Trivia Night 2026 Silent Auction

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Vacation Condo - Puerto Rico
4 Night Stay in Luxury Condo on Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve resort.
Note: August through January only (excluding holidays), based on availability.
Indulge in this breathtaking getaway nestled in the plush private golf/spa resort. This exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo boasts scenic views and easy access to the beach and pool. Click on the link to see the luxurious stay in store for you. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/54006592?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1775837556_P3pT8yUcv1SHFN7k&modal=PHOTO_TOUR_SCROLLABLE&modalItem=1323694062
Starting bid
Date: Mutually Agreed Date
Location: Your Home (Must be in DFW Area)
A Private Persian Feast for Eight
Treat yourself and your guests to an unforgettable culinary experience in the comfort of your own home. This exclusive package features a beautifully crafted four-course Persian dinner for eight, thoughtfully prepared by our own Cooking Priest.
Your evening will begin with a fresh, vibrant salad, followed by a traditional Persian appetizer, a richly flavored entrée, and a decadent dessert to complete the experience. The entrée can be customized to your preference—choose from white meat, red meat, or a vegetarian option—each prepared with authentic spices and time-honored techniques.
This is more than a meal—it’s a celebration of culture, hospitality, and exquisite flavor. Best of all, the entire dinner will be lovingly prepared and delivered directly to your home, allowing you to relax and savor every moment with your guests.
Perfect for a special occasion, intimate gathering, or simply an extraordinary night in.
Starting bid
"Prayer"
Original Painting by Akbar Fanaee
Dimensions: Unframed Painting:12x15.5""
Framed: 24.5x21.5"
"This contemplative work portrays a figure at prayer, surrounded by swirling movement and divine presence, suggesting protection, surrender, and communion with God. The composition draws the eye inward, inviting stillness and reflection.
The painting is by Akbar Fanaee, a celebrated Christian artist and refugee from Iran, and a member of Grace Community Episcopal Church. His work blends Christian spirituality with the rich visual tradition of Persian miniature painting, offering a deeply personal expression of faith and hope.
A moving piece for a home, chapel, or prayer space. Note: This may be picked up or delivered in the Dallas area only (to be arranged at a mutually agreed upon day/time) Shipping is NOT available.
Starting bid
Cooler of Summer Fun!
62 Quart Igloo cooler with wheels, filled with summer fun items. Two beach towels, sunshine pillow, sunscreen, Liquid IV, 10 heavy duty plastic plates & six pack of Corona Light.
Starting bid
Italian Dinner & Pasta Making Night!
Who doesn’t want to contribute to Gateway while enjoying every bite and sip?
Join us at the Smythe home for a lesson in Italian pasta making and a leisurely, multi-course Italian dinner. Enjoy a cocktail while you learn how to make fresh Italian pasta and then sit back to enjoy the fruits of your labors paired with Italian wine.
Who? Up to 4 adults
When? A Friday or Saturday evening in May or June. We will schedule with you a time and day.
Where? The Smythe home in Lakewood Hills
What?
Homemade pasta making lesson
Antipasto (appetizers)
Prima (your homemade fresh pasta!)
Secondi (a protein) and contorni (a vegetable side)
Dolce (dessert)
Italian wine pairing with each course
Starting bid
Cocktail Night
Come enjoy a Cocktail Night at the Smythe home! You can choose your adventure with either a cocktail making class or just a cocktail party! If you choose the cocktail class, David will walk you through the various genres of cocktails and provide a sample of each genre and a few of his favorites. As you enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, David will make you your favorite full sized cocktail.
Who? Up to 6 adults (purchaser & guests must be over 21). Cocktail attire (optional).
When? A Friday or Saturday evening in May or June. We will schedule with you a time and day.
Where? The Smythe home in Lakewood Hills
What?
Starting bid
Wine Bag (2 Bottle)
This two bottle wine bag was crafted by Jo Boots in Mckinney, TX, designed, hand cut, and then hand sewn on a 40yr old Chandler single needle walking foot machine. The hid was specially sourced from a tannery located in Red Wing, Minnesota.
The unique markings on the leather reflect the character of the hide.
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WOVEN TRINITY CROSS
Beautiful handcrafted cross, designed to represent the Trinity. Created from Poplar wood with red mahogany & pine stain and sealed.
Starting bid
Wooden Dual Cross.
Handcrafted wooden cross with one cross overlaying the other in ebony and pine stains.
Starting bid
Host a Mixology Class in your home for up to 4 people.
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Titanic Tea
Your Home or Venue - Mutually Agreed Upon Date - Up to 10 Participants
Invite up to 9 guests to join you for a very special Titanic Tea, hosted by Margaret Brown (aka Molly Brown).
Package includes Margaret Brown Reenactor, Tea, Scones, Tea Sandwiches, Dessert, Themed Invitation, Printed Boarding Pass for Each Guest, Brief Titanic Program, use of vintage teacups & teapots, & More.
Starting bid
Basket of After Dinner Cheer
Who needs dessert? Enjoy an after dinner adult beverage with this basket of "Cheer"!
Starting bid
Bourbon & More Basket
Enjoy a delicious adult beverage with this well appointed basket of Bourbon & more.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!