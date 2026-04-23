Hosted by

Childrens Museum Of South Bend Inc

About this event

Trivia Night 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2632 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46614, USA

Taxes Done! item
Taxes Done!
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value: $350. Includes $250 voucher for tax prep from Valor Partners, Cloud Walking coffee & tea, thermal mug, shirt, & cookies

One for the Road Mobile Bar & 2 hours of Bartending item
One for the Road Mobile Bar & 2 hours of Bartending
$250

Starting bid

Retail Value: $750. Set up/tear down of One for the Road Mobile Bar, plus two hours of bartending by Shannon Garvey & Annie Johnson

Raclin Murphy Art Basket item
Raclin Murphy Art Basket
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $170. Friends & Family Membership, socks, zipper pouch, art caddy with supplies

We Have Children's Museum at Home! item
We Have Children's Museum at Home!
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $160. Includes Zu3d animation kit, Animal photos book, 40 piece wooden block set, giraffe hopper, salad kit, CMSB t-shirt & bag

Alpaca Walk for Four item
Alpaca Walk for Four
$60

Starting bid

Retail Value: $200. Tour Blooming Bus Farms with their adorable alpacas!

Coffee Basket
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value: $120. KitchenAid coffee grinder; coffee, tea, & cocoa mix; beautiful mugs

To the Lighthouse
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value: $100.

  • Foam mounted 12"x18" photograph of South Haven Lighthouse by local artist Becki Utigard


Allee Do My Makeup Gift Card item
Allee Do My Makeup Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Retail Value: $100. Full face of makeup with lashes

Handcrafted Coffee Maker
$25

Starting bid

Ninja Golf Adventure Pack item
Ninja Golf Adventure Pack
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value: $90. Unlimited mini golf for the day; laser maze training; ice cream. For up to 6 players.

Puck Around
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $175. Learn how to play voucher; jersey & t-shirt; YETI cup; water bottle; hockey socks; beginner hockey stick & puck; mini hockey sticks & foam balls; stickers

Birthday Party & Face Painting item
Birthday Party & Face Painting
$200

Starting bid

Retail Value: $450. Includes 2 hour party at Children's Museum of South Bend for 25 children (max 45 people total); Face painting for 1.5 hours

Tower of Kitchen Treasures item
Tower of Kitchen Treasures
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value: $120. Take your cooking to the next level with an electric wok, panini press, two tier steamer, microwave spaghetti cooker, & analog scale

Pen Pals item
Pen Pals
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value: $125. Art cards, pens, & tea

South Bend Records Package item
South Bend Records Package
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $55. $25 gift card to South Bend Records; 2 tickets to South Bend Sessions featuring Starheart on 5/10/26 at 6:30

Stained Glass Art item
Stained Glass Art
$75

Starting bid

Retail Value: $200. Beautiful one-of-a-kind art glass crafted by local artisan Deb Falvey

Buckle & Bubbles item
Buckle & Bubbles
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value: $70. Single car seat cleaning by Buckle & Bubbles; Sparkling wine; Family day pass to CMSB

Adventures in Deep Frying! item
Adventures in Deep Frying!
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value: $100. Hamilton Beach 12C deep fryer; deep frying cookbook; assorted ingredients

St Mary's Fine Arts Camp item
St Mary's Fine Arts Camp
$200

Starting bid

Retail Value: $600. Summer camp for rising 4th-9th graders, with a focus on theater, music, dance, puppetry, & studio art. July 19-24 from 8:15 am - 8:30 pm, with a performance showcase for family & friends.

South Bend Summer Basket item
South Bend Summer Basket
$75

Starting bid

Retail Value: $215. St Joseph County Parks season pass; South Bend Brew Works growler with certificate for first fill; SBBW mug club membership; South Bend Cubs pint glass; Bouquet subscription for Blooming Bus Farms; summer essentials

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!