Trivia Night 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Retail Value: $350. Includes $250 voucher for tax prep from Valor Partners, Cloud Walking coffee & tea, thermal mug, shirt, & cookies
Starting bid
Retail Value: $750. Set up/tear down of One for the Road Mobile Bar, plus two hours of bartending by Shannon Garvey & Annie Johnson
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Retail Value: $170. Friends & Family Membership, socks, zipper pouch, art caddy with supplies
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Retail Value: $160. Includes Zu3d animation kit, Animal photos book, 40 piece wooden block set, giraffe hopper, salad kit, CMSB t-shirt & bag
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200. Tour Blooming Bus Farms with their adorable alpacas!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $120. KitchenAid coffee grinder; coffee, tea, & cocoa mix; beautiful mugs
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100. Full face of makeup with lashes
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail Value: $90. Unlimited mini golf for the day; laser maze training; ice cream. For up to 6 players.
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Retail Value: $175. Learn how to play voucher; jersey & t-shirt; YETI cup; water bottle; hockey socks; beginner hockey stick & puck; mini hockey sticks & foam balls; stickers
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Retail Value: $450. Includes 2 hour party at Children's Museum of South Bend for 25 children (max 45 people total); Face painting for 1.5 hours
Starting bid
Retail Value: $120. Take your cooking to the next level with an electric wok, panini press, two tier steamer, microwave spaghetti cooker, & analog scale
Starting bid
Retail Value: $125. Art cards, pens, & tea
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Retail Value: $55. $25 gift card to South Bend Records; 2 tickets to South Bend Sessions featuring Starheart on 5/10/26 at 6:30
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200. Beautiful one-of-a-kind art glass crafted by local artisan Deb Falvey
Starting bid
Retail Value: $70. Single car seat cleaning by Buckle & Bubbles; Sparkling wine; Family day pass to CMSB
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100. Hamilton Beach 12C deep fryer; deep frying cookbook; assorted ingredients
Starting bid
Retail Value: $600. Summer camp for rising 4th-9th graders, with a focus on theater, music, dance, puppetry, & studio art. July 19-24 from 8:15 am - 8:30 pm, with a performance showcase for family & friends.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $215. St Joseph County Parks season pass; South Bend Brew Works growler with certificate for first fill; SBBW mug club membership; South Bend Cubs pint glass; Bouquet subscription for Blooming Bus Farms; summer essentials
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