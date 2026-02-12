We Are Dwyer Foundation

Hosted by

We Are Dwyer Foundation

About this event

Trivia Night 3-5-2026

1201 US Highway 1

North Palm Beach, FL

ADULT General Admission
$10

Entry for Trivia Contest (Food and beverage not included, but available for purchase).

Kids Under 12
Free

Must be accompanied by a parent. This ticket is for Entry for Trivia Contest (Food and beverage not included, but available for purchase).

Team (Up to 6 Players)
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Up to 6 Players. Entry for Trivia Contest (Food and beverage not included, but available for purchase).

ASK THE EXPERT Add-On Ticket
$5

Redeem this Ticket during the trivia game to ASK THE EXPERT as a lifeline! Maximum per team is 2.

Add a donation for We Are Dwyer Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!