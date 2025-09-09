Trivia Night

Grants entry to the event for an individual. We will assign you to a table/team on arrival.
Grants entry for a team of 8 all at the same table.
*Table of 8
*5 Mulligans
*1 Gimme
*Round Recognition
*Table of 8
*10 Mulligans
*2 Gimme
*Round Recognition
*Table of 8
*15 Mulligans
*4 Gimme
*Category Choice
*Round Recognition
*Table of 8
*20 Mulligans
*5 Gimme
*Custom Category
*Round Recognition
1/$1
Pay for a dot sticker that can be used on your teams' answer sheet. Each dot allows for an extra answer/guess. No limit on how many can be used. Cannot be used on bonus rounds, final round, and tiebreakers.
12/$10
Pay for a dot sticker that can be used on your teams' answer sheet. Each dot allows for an extra answer/guess. No limit on how many can be used. Cannot be used on bonus rounds, final round, and tiebreakers.
25/$20
Pay for a dot sticker that can be used on your teams' answer sheet. Each dot allows for an extra answer/guess. No limit on how many can be used. Cannot be used on bonus rounds, final round, and tiebreakers.
1/$20
Can be used at any point like a Mulligan but automatically counts as a correct answer (even if no answer provided). Will be limited and can only use 2-5 all night, or only one per round.
3/$40
Can be used at any point like a Mulligan but automatically counts as a correct answer (even if no answer provided). Will be limited and can only use 2-5 all night, or only one per round.
10/$125
Can be used at any point like a Mulligan but automatically counts as a correct answer (even if no answer provided). Will be limited and can only use 2-5 all night, or only one per round.
