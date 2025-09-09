Trivia Night

2729 Center Rd

Youngstown, OH 44514, USA

One ticket
$20

Grants entry to the event for an individual. We will assign you to a table/team on arrival.

Table of 8
$150

Grants entry for a team of 8 all at the same table. 


Whiz Kid
$300

*Table of 8

*5 Mulligans

*1 Gimme

*Round Recognition


Nerd
$450

*Table of 8

*10 Mulligans

*2 Gimme

*Round Recognition


Genius
$750

*Table of 8

*15 Mulligans

*4 Gimme

*Category Choice

*Round Recognition


Teacher's Pet
$1,000

*Table of 8

*20 Mulligans

*5 Gimme

*Custom Category

*Round Recognition


ADD-ON Mulligans 1/$1
$1

1/$1

Pay for a dot sticker that can be used on your teams' answer sheet. Each dot allows for an extra answer/guess. No limit on how many can be used. Cannot be used on bonus rounds, final round, and tiebreakers.

ADD-ON Mulligans 12/$10
$10

12/$10

Pay for a dot sticker that can be used on your teams' answer sheet. Each dot allows for an extra answer/guess. No limit on how many can be used. Cannot be used on bonus rounds, final round, and tiebreakers.

ADD-ON Mulligans 25/$20
$20

25/$20

Pay for a dot sticker that can be used on your teams' answer sheet. Each dot allows for an extra answer/guess. No limit on how many can be used. Cannot be used on bonus rounds, final round, and tiebreakers.

ADD-ON Gimmes 1/$20
$20

1/$20

Can be used at any point like a Mulligan but automatically counts as a correct answer (even if no answer provided). Will be limited and can only use 2-5 all night, or only one per round.

ADD-ON Gimmes 3/$40
$40

3/$40

Can be used at any point like a Mulligan but automatically counts as a correct answer (even if no answer provided). Will be limited and can only use 2-5 all night, or only one per round.

ADD-ON Gimmes 10/$125
$125

10/$125

Can be used at any point like a Mulligan but automatically counts as a correct answer (even if no answer provided). Will be limited and can only use 2-5 all night, or only one per round.

$

