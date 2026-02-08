University City Police Officers Assoc

Hosted by

University City Police Officers Assoc

About this event

Sales closed

Trivia Night CANCELLED

1400 Park Pl

St. Louis, MO 63104, USA

Add a donation for University City Police Officers Assoc

$

Trivia Single Admission
$30

Admission to trivia Free beer and soda

Table of 10
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 admission to Trivia Free beer and soda

VIP Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Entry to trivia, You will have your personal server with liquor, beer, wine and soda. Along with snacks provided.

Donation to University City Police Officers Assoc
Pay what you can
Round Sponsor
$150

Will be mentioned as the sponsor at the beginning and end of the round. Logo can be displayed if provided.

Table Sponsor
$100

Have your name on a table as a Sponsor. along with any promo items you provide.

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