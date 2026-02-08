Trivia Night CANCELLED

Hosted by
About this event
$
Admission to trivia Free beer and soda
Table of 10 admission to Trivia Free beer and soda
VIP Entry to trivia, You will have your personal server with liquor, beer, wine and soda. Along with snacks provided.
Will be mentioned as the sponsor at the beginning and end of the round. Logo can be displayed if provided.
Have your name on a table as a Sponsor. along with any promo items you provide.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!