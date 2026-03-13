Trivia Night Fundraiser for Oley Valley HS Baseball

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About this event
Purchase for your entire team of 6 with a $10 discount. Whole team purchases helps with organizing tables; and team members could Vemno/cash/zelle the purchaser :) Tickets includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.
Purchase for your entire team of 4. Whole team purchases helps with organizing tables; and team members could Vemno/cash/zelle the purchaser :) Tickets includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.
Ticket includes entry for 1 person. Ticket includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.
Your name and/or Logo will be displayed on each table. This does not include a trivia ticket. Your support is greatly appreciated. May combine with other sponsors, if needed.
Purchase for your entire team of 6 with a $10 discount PLUS a table sponsorship. Whole team purchases helps with organizing tables; and team members could Vemno/cash/zelle the purchaser :) Tickets includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.
Sponsor the desserts for Trivia night. Dessert table will have your name/Logo displayed. Limited to 3.
If you cannot attend but want to support the HS Baseball team, this is for you. Unlimited purchases available. :)
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