Oley Valley Athletic Boosters Club

Hosted by

Oley Valley Athletic Boosters Club

About this event

Trivia Night Fundraiser for Oley Valley HS Baseball

477A Main St

Oley, PA 19547, USA

Team of 6
$200

Purchase for your entire team of 6 with a $10 discount. Whole team purchases helps with organizing tables; and team members could Vemno/cash/zelle the purchaser :) Tickets includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.

Team of 4
$140

Purchase for your entire team of 4. Whole team purchases helps with organizing tables; and team members could Vemno/cash/zelle the purchaser :) Tickets includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.

Single Trivia Ticket
$35

Ticket includes entry for 1 person. Ticket includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.

Table Sponsorship
$50

Your name and/or Logo will be displayed on each table. This does not include a trivia ticket. Your support is greatly appreciated. May combine with other sponsors, if needed.

Trivia for 6 Tickets PLUS Table Sponsor
$250

Purchase for your entire team of 6 with a $10 discount PLUS a table sponsorship. Whole team purchases helps with organizing tables; and team members could Vemno/cash/zelle the purchaser :) Tickets includes dinner, NA beverages, Trivia.

Dinner Sponsor
$300
  • Dinner Sponsored by "Business Name"signage at the event.
  • Logo displayed near food/catering area
  • Recognition during announcements
  • Rocognition on social media, throughout 2026 season (4 posts total)
Dessert Sponsor
$100

Sponsor the desserts for Trivia night. Dessert table will have your name/Logo displayed. Limited to 3.

Can't make it but supporting!
$20

If you cannot attend but want to support the HS Baseball team, this is for you. Unlimited purchases available. :)

Add a donation for Oley Valley Athletic Boosters Club

$

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