Ablaze Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Ablaze Ministries Inc

About this event

Trivia Night: Mission Trip Fundraiser

Individual
Pay what you can

Register solo & get assigned to a table the night of the event

Couple
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register as a couple & get assigned to a table the night of the event

Table of 8
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather your friends & register all together to form a guaranteed table together!

Child
Pay what you can

Add 1 ticket per child you will be dropping off for childcare. Childcare opens at 5:45pm. Please bring a sack dinner for your child (there will be a microwave available in case something needs to be heated up). Donations for childcare accepted below or at the door.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!