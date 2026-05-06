Trivia Night: Mission Trip Fundraiser

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About this event
Register solo & get assigned to a table the night of the event
Register as a couple & get assigned to a table the night of the event
Gather your friends & register all together to form a guaranteed table together!
Add 1 ticket per child you will be dropping off for childcare. Childcare opens at 5:45pm. Please bring a sack dinner for your child (there will be a microwave available in case something needs to be heated up). Donations for childcare accepted below or at the door.
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