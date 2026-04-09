Gateway Of Grace

Hosted by

Gateway Of Grace

About this event

Trivia Night 2026 Purchases

Raffle Ticket Bundle of 5 (Best Deal)
$100

Raffle Tickets - Bundle of 5 - Increase your chances for Great prizes: Restaurant Gift cards, Ranger Tickets, Goodie Basket, Spa Gift card and more!

Raffle Ticket - Individual
$25

Individual raffle ticket for Great Prizes: Restaurant Gift cards, Ranger Tickets, Goodie Basket, Spa Gift card and more!

Wine Pull Ticket
$25

Participate in the Wine Pull for a chance to take home a special bottle of wine! Come to the Ticket Table to "pull" your great bottle of wine! Some very special bottles are in the mix!

Drink Ticket (Add'l)
$5

All guests receive (1) drink ticket. (Major table sponsors receive 2 per person). Purchase additional drink tickets here and bring your confirmation to the ticket table for the actual tickets.

Add a donation for Gateway Of Grace

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!