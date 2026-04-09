Trivia Night 2026 Purchases

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Raffle Tickets - Bundle of 5 - Increase your chances for Great prizes: Restaurant Gift cards, Ranger Tickets, Goodie Basket, Spa Gift card and more!
Individual raffle ticket for Great Prizes: Restaurant Gift cards, Ranger Tickets, Goodie Basket, Spa Gift card and more!
Participate in the Wine Pull for a chance to take home a special bottle of wine! Come to the Ticket Table to "pull" your great bottle of wine! Some very special bottles are in the mix!
All guests receive (1) drink ticket. (Major table sponsors receive 2 per person). Purchase additional drink tickets here and bring your confirmation to the ticket table for the actual tickets.
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