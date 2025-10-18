Wine Pull, Heads & Tails, Mulligans, 50/50 Raffle, Swag

Wine Pull item
Wine Pull
$20
Heads or Tails - Individual item
Heads or Tails - Individual
$5

The "Heads or Tails" game is an elimination-style fundraiser where participants pay to play and stand. They choose "heads" (by placing their hand on their head) or "tails" (by placing their hand on their tail/butt) before a coin toss. Correct guesses keep them in the game, while incorrect guesses lead to elimination by sitting down. The process repeats until only one person remains, who wins a prize.

Heads or Tails - Entire Table item
Heads or Tails - Entire Table
$40

Mulligans
$25

Lets you have one mulligan per round.

5 Raffle Tickets item
5 Raffle Tickets
$5

5 tickets for $5

25 Raffle Tickets item
25 Raffle Tickets
$20

25 tickets for $20

Wingspan raffle tickets item
Wingspan raffle tickets
$50

Wingspan number of tickets (anyone from your table) for $50

Custom waterproof bag item
Custom waterproof bag
$40
Earrings item
Earrings
$15
Necklace item
Necklace
$20
Necklace and earring bundle item
Necklace and earring bundle
$30
Keychain item
Keychain
$5
Baseball hat item
Baseball hat
$25
Beanie item
Beanie
$25
Phone wallet item
Phone wallet
$5
Pocket of love item
Pocket of love
$1
Pocket of love - item
Pocket of love -
$5

6 for $5

