Wine Pull, Heads & Tails, Mulligans, 50/50 Raffle, Swag

The "Heads or Tails" game is an elimination-style fundraiser where participants pay to play and stand. They choose "heads" (by placing their hand on their head) or "tails" (by placing their hand on their tail/butt) before a coin toss. Correct guesses keep them in the game, while incorrect guesses lead to elimination by sitting down. The process repeats until only one person remains, who wins a prize.
Lets you have one mulligan per round.
5 tickets for $5
25 tickets for $20
Wingspan number of tickets (anyone from your table) for $50
6 for $5
