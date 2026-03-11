Trivia Night with OMSH

Our raffle prize basket is one you don’t want to miss out on!
With over $1000 value, it includes:
- 1 bottle of Weller Full Proof Bourbon
- 1 bottle of Blanton's Bourbon
- RD One Owensboro Barrel Select
- 4 BBQ & Barrels Premium Tasting Tickets
- 1 night stay at the Hampton Inn Riverfront
- $100 Lure gift certificate
- $50 SIP gift card
- 4 tickets to Voices of Elmwood
- 4 exclusive tickets to Cocktails with Columbo
- 1 Membership to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History
How it works:
$ 5 donation gets you 5 chances to win.
$10 donation gives you 10 chances to win.
$20 donation gives you 25 chances to win
We will be pulling the name of our lucky raffle winner at the Owensboro Trivia event at The Pub on Second. You DO NOT have to be at the event to win, but we strongly suggest you come and play with us!
Thank you to our local donors for all your support of what we do at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History! This is going to be a night to remember!