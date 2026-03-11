Trivia Night with OMSH

1 Membership to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History

How it works:

$ 5 donation gets you 5 chances to win.

$10 donation gives you 10 chances to win.

$20 donation gives you 25 chances to win

We will be pulling the name of our lucky raffle winner at the Owensboro Trivia event at The Pub on Second. You DO NOT have to be at the event to win, but we strongly suggest you come and play with us!

Thank you to our local donors for all your support of what we do at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History! This is going to be a night to remember!