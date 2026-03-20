Faith Community Church

Hosted by

Faith Community Church

About this event

Trivia on the Tracks: A Benefit for The Gathering House Garage

825 Forest Park Dr

Noblesville, IN 46062, USA

Cocktail
$12

NO PRESALE: Use this to pay at our cash(less) bar

Wine
$9

NO PRESALE: Use this to pay at our cash(less) bar

Non-Alcoholic Drink
$3

NO PRESALE: Use this to pay at our cash(less) bar

The "Bourbon Pull"
$25

Pull A Bottle and Go Home with a Spirit to support the cause!

Solo Traveler
$50

Single seat (we will pair you with some new friends at a table of 4).

The "Conductor" Table (Table of 4)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Best Value: Covers the whole team for trivia, includes pizza and the ride.

The "Garage Hero" Donation:
Pay what you can

For those who can't attend but want to support the $45k goal. We set the cost of a ticket but feel free to donate more or less as you choose.

Pay What you Can
Pay what you can

We want to fill the train with good vibes and good times. Come join us!

Add a donation for Faith Community Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!