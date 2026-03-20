Trivia on the Tracks: A Benefit for The Gathering House Garage

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About this event
NO PRESALE: Use this to pay at our cash(less) bar
NO PRESALE: Use this to pay at our cash(less) bar
NO PRESALE: Use this to pay at our cash(less) bar
Pull A Bottle and Go Home with a Spirit to support the cause!
Single seat (we will pair you with some new friends at a table of 4).
Best Value: Covers the whole team for trivia, includes pizza and the ride.
For those who can't attend but want to support the $45k goal. We set the cost of a ticket but feel free to donate more or less as you choose.
We want to fill the train with good vibes and good times. Come join us!
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