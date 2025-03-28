Trivia Sponsorship for March 28, 2025

o 4 tickets to the event
o Company logo displayed at the event on video screen during the event
o Thank you for sponsorship on our social media sites (Facebook, IG, LinkedIn)
o Recognition and thank you in our newsletter (with your logo).
o A Listing as sponsor on Harmony’s website with link to your website or your social media page
Wagging Tail Sponshorship
$300
o 2 tickets to the event
o Company logo displayed at the event’s large video screen between rounds of Trivia
o Thank you for your sponsorship on our Facebook page
o Listed as sponsor on Harmony’s website
Bunny Hop Sponsorship
$200
o 2 tickets to the event
o Thank you for your sponsorship on our Facebook page
Guinea Pigs in a Basket
$100
o 1 ticket to the event
o Supports a raffle basket – With company name on the raffle
Raffle Basket
Free
o Raffle basket contributors will be listed on Harmony’s Website
Your Basket’s Theme -
